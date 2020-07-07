Hernias are of different types, which usually develop as an abnormal bulging inside our body. One type of hernia is hiatal hernia, which is formed inside the diaphragm, which is found in between the lower abdomen and chest area.

The Hiatal hernias are among the common ones to be seen among people of different age groups. As these do not come with any noticeable symptoms, it becomes difficult to identify in the early stages. But that does not mean that it cannot be treated without any surgery. The fact of the matter is, there are several natural treatment options for fixing hiatal hernia.

Natural Way To Treat Hiatal Hernia Permanently

1. Maintaining a Healthy Weight:

Obesity is often a big problem as it invites several health issues, which include Hiatal Hernia as well. With obesity, additional pressure is added over and above the low levels of stomach acid. Several medical studies and reports suggest that with the increase of the body mass index (BMI), GERD symptoms in your body are aggravated. Check your weight on a regular basis and remain within your healthy weight limits. The best way to do this is to follow a proper workout regime and stay away from junk food, instead of relying on unprocessed food.

2. Treating Hiatal Hernia Symptoms With A Healthy Diet

Once you start experiencing the hiatal hernia symptoms, you can still fix the health issue by seeking several natural methods, which include a proper healthy diet. A poor diet can hamper the immune system causing several symptoms including pain.

The issues like GERD or acid reflux can be fixed by cutting down on the following things from your daily diet:

Alcohol

Carbonated beverages, energy drinks (sugary drinks)

Excessive caffeine

Artificial sweeteners

Oily, greasy, fried, and excessively fatty foods

Refined vegetable oils

Excessive Spicy foods

Citrus fruits, onions, tomatoes, and garlic

Chocolate and cocoa

Processed foods especially the ones with excessive sodium/ synthetic additives

Instead of these food items, you can replace them with healthy foods that can avert hernia symptoms.

3. Mind What you Eat while you Manage the stress:

Exerting high levels of stress can have lethal implications for digestion for some people. Adding stress can even elevate inflammation levels and thus hamper gut health. It can even contribute to a number of unhealthy habits including overeating, eating too often, eating lots of processed foods, not getting enough rest, skipping meals, and lack of exercise.

You can try to lower the symptoms of indigestion by eating smaller meals instead of consuming 1-3 meals per day. Make sure you chew your food while eating and relax after meals. Make sure you manage your stress efficiently with the help of meditation, spending time outdoors, exercising or reading.

4. Say No To Smoking

Smoking can only boost up inflammation and thus impairs muscle reflexes, which are vital for regulating the exit of digestive contents inside our body. Smoking also builds up the production of stomach acid thus aggravating symptoms of a hiatal hernia. Quitting smoking can help you if you are the victim of acid reflux.

5. Check Your Sleeping Positions

There should be a gap of a few hours before you go to sleep after having your dinner. Lying down quickly after having your food can make things worse for your health. Move around, relax, and carry out a couple of chores and maintain the three hours gap between dinner and sleeping time to avoid making your food completely stationary. One of the key reasons to experience hernia symptoms is improper sleep positions. Once you sleep, make sure you do it at a slight angle and then move your head over your bed to around 6-8 inches. You can try this by using a bigger pillow or with the help of lifters/blocks at the bedposts. You can even try a light exercise that can provide you with a night of good sleep and help digest your food.

The final thought on treating Hiatal Hernias naturally

While you try these natural remedies to fix the Hiatal hernias, you should also explore the causes behind the issues. The real cause behind this medical condition is the weak muscles in the abdominal area. The risk factors include obesity, poor diet, genetics, stress, abdominal injury, pregnancy, and other similar issues. Prevention is better than cure. However, if you are still stuck with these issues, try these natural remedies to get rid of this medical condition.