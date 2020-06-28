navy-style:-a-sailor's-summer

What summer would it be without white and blue lines? It wouldn't be summer. Or at least it would be a not at all chic summer. From the Riviera umbrellas to the catwalks, the nautical-inspired style invades the beaches and wardrobes.

If, speaking of navy style the first thought goes to the marinière – the traditional horizontal striped shirt worn by fishermen from the North of France and transformed into a fashionable garment by Coco Chanel, first, and by numerous icons of cinema, fashion and art, later – there are many elements of tradition marinaresca transformed into trendy clothing and glam accessories by contemporary designers.

The sailor's jacket, easily associated with Donald Duck becomes knitted bodysuit on the Autumn / Winter catwalk 2020 by Miu Miu worn by the statuary Bella Hadid, it turns into a man's black leather outfit on that of Maison Margiela, and redesigns the iconic Loewe Elephant Bag renamed now Sailor Elephant Bag.



Donald Duck in 1943. Photo Getty.

The iconic Basque of the Disney character makes its appearance in the Michael Kors Collection Spring / Summer fashion show and, in natural Panama straw, it becomes uber-chic accessory by the Italian brand Anperfect.



Finally, the simple ones Breton lines , love both from Brigitte Bardot and from Pablo Picasso, made iconic by cult films such as Jules and Jim , do not only color T-shirts – however indispensable in every self-respecting summer wardrobes – but they come in floating evening dresses, bon-ton jackets, tops and even bags and sneakers.

If this strange post-lockdown summer will be an all-Italian summer (and we complain?), We just have to make it very elegant, matching the umbrellas of our beautiful beaches or the sails of the boat with which we will sail, and give them a very photogenic retro touch .

