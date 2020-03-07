«Neon – The Wings»: Marracash and Elisa together for the first time (against depression)

«A few months ago, in the middle of the night and my existential crisis, Elisa wrote to me. She had filmed herself while singing on the piano a refrain that she had written especially for me, wonderful ». These are the words that Marracash chooses to share on Instagram to explain the genesis of Neon – The Wings , the song that marks their first collaboration together and that comes at a time when the rapper felt the need for a friend who corrected in his help. “That message received at night had pierced the darkness of my despair.

.. one of the best Italian voices of all time had written a song for me, designed especially for me “.

ELISA A few months ago, in the middle of the night and my existential crisis, Elisa wrote to me. She had filmed herself while singing on the piano a refrain that she had written especially for me, wonderful. For years we had been talking about doing something together, exactly on In Radio, a song that I wanted to sing her but that we had not been able to finalize. That message received at night had pierced the darkness of my despair … one of the best Italian voices of all time had written a song for me, designed especially for me! I needed that dose of confidence like desert water. We talked for hours about the past about depression, about how we are made. Elisa was a friend more than others who profess to be such and not only that evening. Incredibly I was unable to insert that song in PERSONA for the very tight times but I am happy to tell you that NEON – Le Ali feat.Elisa will be released tomorrow at midnight and I hope that it will also light up your darkness a little!

«I needed that dose of confidence like water in the desert. We talked for hours about the past about depression, about how we are made. Elisa was a friend more than others who profess to be such and not only that evening “. Hence the release, surprisingly, of the single which, as Marracash points out, “I hope it will also illuminate the your darkness “. A purpose which Elisa herself shares, who chooses to put down a memory of those days and those feelings always on Instagram: «Fabio is an artist that I listen to regularly and of which I am also a really good friend. I see him a bit as one of the highlanders of Italian music because he has been around for a long time like me. I have always noticed his strong spirit of observation and in this I feel very similar to him “.

Hence the idea of ​​offering him a piece that could open a gash in sadness and bring peace back to his heart: «It has happened that we made very serious speeches and we also got a little psychoanalyzed, as is done between friends, that's why I feel like calling him a friend of mine even before an artist I respect. I like how he thinks and how he chooses words and even when he speaks of the dark he has a light inside, always on, even when he thinks that it is off. It has always been and will always be among the greatest ». Responsibility and the desire to start again, the need not to let the darkness take over and to start doing something to make the light return: all emotions contained between the lines of Neon – The Wings.

