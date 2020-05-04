net-bag:-she-is-the-lockdown-it-bag-(and-not-only)

The French made it iconic by strolling the markets and filling it with fruit, vegetables, baguettes and why not, even lavender. We have been returning to love her in recent years. Yes, it is precisely the bag that our grandmothers and mothers used , that little tangle of cotton that widens and narrows as needed, so as to adapt perfectly to our (shopping) needs.

And if it is true that in the last two months all we have been able to buy has been exclusively food or little more, we are sure that in the near future, when we return to do other things, besides cooking, we will not we will certainly abandon it.

Indeed, we will exploit it on the most varied occasions.

THE FRENCH MARKET BAG BECOMES A CULT

Also the stylist Jacquemus (who is not by chance French) this spring / summer 2020 it inserted la sac filet among its it-bags, therefore, we can be on the safe side and feel at fashion when we go to the supermarket with our small and practical shopping companion, definitely not crazy. And we can trust him unreservedly, he knows a lot about cool bags.

But he is not the only designer who has focused on this model. We found others in the spring / summer collections 2020: from that in raffia by Isabel Marant to the one in nappa and cotton by Miu Miu, up to the deluxe version of Prada . But the mesh bag is transversal, we can choose it super branded as basic, at a cost of very few euros.

NOT ONLY FOR SHOPPING

We can use it every day, like a real bag, with just one little safety measure (and privacy) . In order not to risk losing anything, we insert inside a beauty case or a small clutch bag to store money, house keys and documents (will self-certification still be needed?). Otherwise it can become the bag for the sea, or it will be perfect even in plain view in the kitchen, to keep fruit and vegetables hanging.

Net bag – photo Getty Images

A SUSTAINABLE BAG

In addition to its potential fashionista, we cannot also underestimate the green soul . Even fashion, in fact, knows and can be responsible. How can a trend like this help the planet? Simple, reusing the same bag to go shopping we will no longer need plastic bags and we will also contribute with a small gesture to the health of the world around us.

HAVE YOU EVER THOUGHT ABOUT DIY?

If you want to try your hand at a new hobby, you can try creating your handmade bag yourself. You will need crochet, a wool needle and two balls of cotton, et voila. To follow a tutorial just surf the net, we found that of We are knitters , perfect for knitting lovers.

Mesh bag Edda Bag DIY by We Are Knitters.

Have we convinced you? To buy your mesh bag with a click, browse the gallery above , in you will find all the prices . Good shopping!

I 10 vintage cult to buy online (and where to find them)

Pauline Ducruet, the pandemic does not stop the daughter of Stéphanie of Monaco