netflix,-prime-video,-infinity-and-others:-free-trials-of-video-streaming-platforms

Not all streaming video platforms have a free trial period. However, to overcome this phase of emergency and semi-isolation, a way to not spend too much money is to understand who offers them and how long they last. Waiting for it, as is happening with many other digital services available here, Netflix and the company also decide to remodel their offer on the Italian market based on the situation, perhaps offering subscriptions at symbolic costs for one or two months.

With a lot of time available especially in the evening and children closed at home, it would be an appreciable gesture for a market that has enthusiastically welcomed all these services.

Unfortunately just Netflix no longer offers any free trial period , as it was until a few months ago. So all that remains is to subscribe a subscription from 7, 99 euros for the Basic plan and up.

Infinity , the Mediaset Group's video streaming on demand platform, has instead decided to double the offer , giving plus one but two months free trial of the service . The catalog is rich: it offers thousands of films, also in 4K, cartoons and series. Valid from March 7 and just register on the site to take advantage of it.

Also Amazon Prime Video , included in the offer of the Prime package of the US e-commerce giant, is free for 30 days . Be careful, however, in this as in all other cases, to cancel in time: after 30 days Amazon Prime, which also gives access to a series of other services starting from from free deliveries, it is automatically renewed at the price of 36 euro per year.

Now Tv , the streaming platform of the Sky group where you can watch over a thousand films, TV series from «The Outsider» to «The New Pope», shows, sports (also if there will be a little to follow) offers a free trial period, even if shorter: 14 days , and then go to rates from 9, 99 to 29, 99 euros per month, depending on the package chosen. From the 15 day, the chosen tickets will be renewed but you can cancel when you prefer, by 13 tenth day from the offer activation.

AppleTv +, the Apple offer for anyone with a Cupertino device, is instead free for only 7 days (but free for one year for those who buy any device) . Then it costs 4, 99 euros per month.

The sports platform Dazn instead eliminated any free trial period last October.

Chili is a digital rental or purchase platform for films and other contents: upon registration you get the discount of 50% on the first purchase and often there are promotional codes or agreements with operators to access one or more films for free.

He is about to land in Italy Disney + , with his load of “Star Wars”, Pixar and Marvel titles, original or revised Disney classics such as “Lilli e il vagabondo”: beyond a thousand films, series such as “The Mandalorian”, content of National Geographic. The platform will be launched on 24 March but there are no free trials: 59, 99 euro for one year instead of 69, 99 per year for those who pre-order by 23 March.

Last but not least RaiPlay : the state TV platform is obviously free and packed with content for every taste, with particular attention to the educational content of RaiScuola for the little ones .

