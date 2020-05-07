neve-campbell:-«scream-5?-we-are-talking-about-it-»

At the time when the remakes and revival are popular, it was inevitable that there was talk of a new chapter of Scream , the film by Wes Craven who kicked off four cinematic chapters by writing an indelible chapter on horror cinema. For some time we have been thinking about the fifth, even if it was not clear how we would have been able to enter the furrow of tradition while trying to go further and give something new. The link between the before and after is, however, represented by the historical protagonist of the first three films, Neve Campbell, who in a remote video interview with Jake Hamilton confirms that have been involved in the project.

«They contacted me and we are talking about it» clarifies Neve explaining how the communication channel with directors Matt Bettinell-Olpin and Tyler Gillett is open. “At the beginning I was really worried about the idea of ​​making another Scream without Wes because he was a genius, and that's why the films are so successful. The directors, however, approached me with such an appreciation for Wes' work and the real desire to honor his work: it means a lot to me “insists Neve Campbell who, in recent years, has also participated in House of Cards as Robin Wright's right arm.

The realization times, given the emergence of the coronavirus, are anything but predictable: «At the moment it is a bit complicated to know when it will be shot due to the COVID – 19: we hope that there is a way to arrange all the elements that must be in place in order for it to happen ». And, meanwhile, it seems that in Scream 5 another historical actor of the four original films can find a place and that he can't wait to return to the set: David Arquette . “My phone hasn't rang and I still don't know anything. I honestly don't know, and I don't say so much to say. I know they're working on a script, but I'm not sure our characters will be involved. But it would be nice and exciting to be part of it ». And who knows if you don't decide to think about him too.

