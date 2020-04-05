never-before-has-union-strengthened

In a difficult moment for Milan, for its region and for the whole of Italy, we wanted to bring together in a single cover 64 faces , famous and not, of a city grappling with an unprecedented emergency . It is a choral appeal to unity, rationality and a sense of duty, values ​​that we believe are fundamental to face the global challenge to this virus.

Other mistakes have been made and perhaps will be made in the management of the crisis. But this is not, in our opinion, the point. What matters, from now on, is to learn from those who first experienced the dramatic effects of Covid – 19: in this special issue of Vanity Fair you will find the stories of many Milanese who narrate their daily battle, the strategies put in place or even a declaration of love for a city put to the test.

From Cristina Piotti , coordinating nurse of the Infectious Diseases Department of the Sacco Hospital, to the most famous Giorgio Armani (who for us writes a letter), Franca Valeri (with the wisdom of her century of life), Miuccia Prada , Domenico Dolce , Stefano Gabbana , Ornella Vanoni , Mahmood , Francesco Vezzoli , Gabriele Salvatores , Diego Abatantuono , Mario Calabresi , just to name a few.

And do not mistake their stories for praise or celebrations of a better capital than others. On the contrary, these 64 voices send a universal message: be united, strong and responsible . To governments around the world they say: do the checks, put the health of your citizens first of all, be cohesive and never divided, inform instead of scaring. Citizens are reminded: follow the directives of your governments with precision, without panic and with a great sense of civilization.

We wrote, edited and packaged this issue in difficult conditions: most of the editorial staff worked from home, confronting was complicated and putting together all these characters, their stories, their availability in just over three days is not it was easy. At the

Vanity Fair team, an exceptional team that moves me every time, my gratitude goes.

Finally, one thing must be said: all of us at Vanity Fair were impressed by the availability, by the reaction of these 64 characters . We would have liked more, but we had to choose. Each of them, in a different way, agrees on one fact: the power of commitment, unity and above all solidarity. The first examples of this latter value are impressive. Carlo Messina , CEO of Banca Intesa, has allocated 100 million euros for the health emergency and a financing plan of up to 5 billion for businesses and families affected. Giorgio Armani donated € 1 25 to the most involved hospitals. Esselunga has provided donations of 2.5 million euros for hospitals and institutes involved in the front line in patient care and scientific research. And the Chinese communities of Prato and Turin were among the first to self-tax to provide masks, gloves, protective goggles and overalls for healthcare personnel.

Fedele Usai , managing director of our publisher Condé Nast Italia, has decided to distribute this issue of Vanity Fair free of charge in Milan and throughout Lombardy to be concretely close to who has been, up to the time we are writing, most affected. It is an important and above all a proper investment for us. And for this reason, the number will remain on newsstands for two weeks. Rationality, union and solidarity: these are the values ​​that we want to send from Milan and Lombardy to the world. The best weapons we have to fight this virus.

Enjoy the reading

PS: keep writing me thoughts, advice and reflections at smarchetti@condenast.it