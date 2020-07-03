“never-have-i-ever”,-netflix-renews-the-phenomenon-series-for-a-second-season

The news had been hovering in the air for some time, since Devi Vishwakumar, a small woman destroyed by a pain she is unable to manage, has made her way into the hearts of the spectators. The formalization, however, of what was being chased in the air only arrived on Thursday, when Netflix confirmed that it has put into production a second season of I have not never. The TV series, created by Mindy Kaling and starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan , is expected to debut online in course of the 2021, following up on dreams, hopes, the set of existential and human dramas that animated the placid adolescence of Devi Vishwakumar.

The girl, a naturalized American Indian, would have liked to be the Barbie she told Mean Girls , a surrogate for Queen George and her uncritical minions. Instead, in the corridors of a high school that seems not to notice any good will, she found herself a ghost. The classmate that most people ignore, confident that the atmosphere of a group has nothing to change with or without him. Devi Vishwakumar, in her high school, was an outcast. Yet, of her sudden transformation into an ultra-popular girl, engaged to the captain of the football team and revered by anyone around her, she has continued to fantasize.

Never Have I Ever has been renewed for Season 2! But that's not the only thing @ramakrishnannn wound up telling her co-stars… pic.twitter.com/vGWY06 VLBu – Netflix (@netflix) July 1, 2020

And it is dreams that made it I have never the viral phenomenon that has been. They are dreams and pain, the experience of an adolescence spoiled by the sudden loss of a father and by the inability to manage one's mourning correctly and effectively. “It's fantastic, because I see so many people saying,” Oh my God, it's so real that I really understand. ” And someone else said, “Thanks, this really made me realize that I have yet to metabolize the loss of a family member.” That's all I wanted from this show, “said Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, whose enthusiasm for a second season of I've never was enclosed by Netflix in a video.

READ ALSO

“Never have I ever …”: because the new Netflix teen series deserves a chance