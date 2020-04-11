Never without a toast: white and rosé wines for an Easter to spend at home. But with style

How to deny a saying: “Easter with whoever you want” we forget it in the year of the #iorestoacasa. But we can turn it into “Easter with the wine you want”, because it will certainly not be the imprisonment of a pandemic that will make us give up the pleasure of the table and the right combination: the boom in delivery not only of food but also of wine shows this.

If you can't go to dinner, it's the restaurant that comes to us; and then, it will be out of necessity, out of boredom or to put into practice the teachings of years of cooking broadcasts, through social media it has been discovered that in many of us nestles a chef, a pastry chef, the king of the barbeque, a passionate taster.

Now there is plenty of time to venture online in search of new labels, to find opportunities to finally try a great classic , to move beyond your habits and experiment with new flavors. What to combine, therefore, with the party lunch, to traditional dishes such as Easter cake, eggs and asparagus, ribs and roast lamb, fish recipes and new vegetables such as turnip greens, peas, and broad beans?

Here it is 12 labels, some recently presented to the public, others already known and highly appreciated, suitable to be the protagonists on an elegant table, in an impromptu picnic in the garden or on the terrace of the house , eclectic, not demanding, suitable for the whole meal : Italian sparkling wines , because it is known that the bubbles are suitable for any occasion, from aperitif, fish recipes, gourmet pizza; rosé to be combined also with courses of meat and aged cheeses; still whites, fragrant, intense and with great structure, ideal pairing of important first courses and tasty second courses (In the photo gallery the recommended labels and combinations) .

Top photo of Adobe Stock