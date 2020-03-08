“never-worn-white”,-so-katy-perry-sings-her-love-to-orlando-bloom

Never Worn White , Never dressed in white. Katy Perry , who wanted to announce her first pregnancy in the video of the new song, did not write a song, but a sentimental confession. Something that would help her to explain to herself, perhaps, before others, the reason for her fears, the cause of uncertainties and the existence of a love, that for Orlando Bloom , stronger than any past experience. “Heaven is the place where we could be, but I walked on the crest of love without ever making the big jump.

You were the one who pulled my armor away, you did it gently and I lowered my guard », sang Katy Perry in the single released last March 4 .

“Thank God, you've been man enough to come and answer my mom's prayers. You asked me to marry you, I said yes, but I am scared », sang the popstar , linked to the actor since . The two were together for a year, then, in 2017, they left to recover a few months later, in 2018. “I am afraid because I have never worn the white dress, but I want to do it in the right way, I want to really try it”, says Never Worn White , in which Katy Perry talks about joys and pains of oneself, of a past that sinks its claws into the present, of victories that frighten more than one defeat.

« I see you, from here in sixty years, with a complete family tree. I will give my blood, my sweat and my tears, because our fate can be achieved. Love is a minefield, let's make this war, baby, because at the end of everything, I choose you and you choose me », sang Katy Perry in her declaration of love, admitting that she found, in the Hollywood sea, the man who can make her a better, complete person. The wedding, therefore, in the air since Valentine's Day of 2018, will be held. It's the when that's all to see.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were expected to get married in Japan this summer but the Coronavirus and the arrival of their first child would jeopardize the project, which it could slip a few months. Yet. The marriage between Bloom and Perry, the second for both, has been postponed over and over again. It was said that it would be an intimate thing, then an immense party. It would have been done in the United States, then in Asia. And, among the conjectures that the years have followed, finding a part of the truth has become difficult. What is certain, to date, is that Katy Perry will dress in white, which was precluded in 2010, when, to marry Russell Brand , wore a gray Elie Saab Haute Couture dress.

