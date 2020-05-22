NEW COMPREHENSIVE REPORT ON Impact of Covid-19 on Hose Hoops market TO WITNESS AN OUTSTANDING GROWTH DURING 2020 – 2026 WITH TOP PLAYERS LIKE Norma Group, Ideal Clamp Products, Gates, Oetiker Group, Peterson Spring

A hose hoop, or hose clamp is a device used to attach and seal a hose onto a fitting such as a barb or nipple.

The market of hose hoop is affected by the automobile industry development situation. Over the past decades, there has been an increasing demand for the application of automobile in many countries and regions.

Automobile industry witnesses the highest growth rate of hose hoop application, which holds more than 23% of the industry in 2016. General Industry and Water Treatment are also important application of hose hoop.

Although sales of hose hoop may bring a lot of opportunities; for the new entrants with only advantage in capital but without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market

Norma Group, Ideal Clamp Products, Gates, Oetiker Group, Peterson Spring, Murray Corporation, Tianjin Kainuo Industrial, Sogyo, Rotor Clip, Yushin Precision, TOYOX, Ladvik, Canghzou Xinyu, BAND-IT (IDEX), Voss Industries, Kale Clamp, Topy Fasteners, Togo Seisakusyo, Cangxian Sanxing, Mikalor

The global hose hoop market comprises numerous players offering broad range of products. Lots of manufactures of hose hoop offer a wide range of hose hoop to fit aftermarket requirements. The concentration of the market is relative low, among those manufacturers; Norma Group, Ideal Clamp Products, Gates, Oetiker Group and Peterson Spring are the top 5 players.

Global Hose Hoops market size will increase to 2470 Million US$ by 2025, from 1630 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hose Hoops.

The Important Type Coverage:

Stainless Steel Hoops, Galvanized Hoops

Segment by Applications

Automotive Industry, General Industry, Water Treatment

North America (U.S and Canada and Rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

