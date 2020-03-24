World

New Coronavirus decree: fine of up to 3000 euros for violations

nj March 24, 2020


The Council of Ministers has approved, as far as we learn, the decree-law introducing higher fines and sanctions harsher for those who violate the anti-contagion rules from Coronavirus and standardize the regulatory framework.

The fine for those who violate the anti-contagion rules will rise “from 400 to 3000 euro “, said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte . “We have approved the adoption of a decree law which also reorganizes the discipline of the measures that we are adopting in this emergency phase.

Live from Palazzo Chigi

Posted by Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Our organization did not foresee an emergency of this type, “said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at a press conference. “ With this decree law we have regulated more punctually and in a more transparent way the relations between the activity of the government and the Parliament . We expect every initiative to be sent to the presidents of the chambers and that I go to report every 15 day. No emergency extension to 31 July : it is only theoretical space, but I trust it will end sooner » .

Meanwhile will be held tomorrow at 17, 30 in the Chamber Chamber the urgent information of the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.



