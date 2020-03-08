new-coronavirus,-what-cancer-patients-should-do

The precautions are fundamental for everyone and of course for cancer patients. Here's what the Italian research association (Airc) recommends according to the opinion of three specialists (also to those who assist)

Infection with a new coronavirus worries citizens and governments worldwide and the exhortations to limit risks, for the purpose of preventing contagion, are of interest to everyone without distinction. However, it is clear that there are individuals who have peculiar reasons for further concern. The reference goes to those most exposed for personal reasons or because they suffer from previous pathologies , such as cancer patients for example.

The Airc Foundation , on its website but also on the channels social, took the opportunity to address the issue and also offer suggestions to cancer patients. An in-depth opportunity that saw the involvement of three experts, such as Giovanni Maga , director of the virology laboratory molecular at the Institute of molecular genetics of the Cnr of Pavia, Michele Milella , head of the oncology department of the University of Verona and Francesco Perrone , who directs the clinical trials unit of the National Cancer Institute of Naples.

In principle, an oncological patient is more exposed to the risk of infections: therefore, in general, it is valid not only for Covid – 19 . The latter, however, is new for humans. Every cancer patient has his own story, the tumors are not all the same and not even the therapies that people face. Probably, according to Maga, “the greater the severity of the underlying tumor and the greater the risk of experiencing a course of Covid infection – 19 more serious than a healthy person “. Just as “it is reasonable to think, by analogy with what happens in the case of seasonal flu, that in the presence of immunosuppression from chemotherapy there may be more complications and that their clinical course may be worse “.

So what do cancer patients have to do? Definitely comply with the provisions that affect everyone else: wash your hands often, do not touch your face with dirty hands, clean the surfaces, stick to protocols to report any problems, such as the presence of fever, cough etc.

The cancer patient who contracts the virus, explains Milella, will be treated primarily for the new pathology, compared to the oncological one already existing, but the same “occurs in case of pneumonia of bacterial origin” . Here is therefore that “the risk linked to the coronavirus is one more element among the many which already become part of the evaluation between risks and benefits that the doctor continually does together with each of his patients “.

The sick must be careful, but also those who assist them must ask the right questions: in addition to the usual good practices, family members and caregivers must keep their distance from the patient if they have symptoms of infection and comply with all the appropriate rules, avoiding exposure to infection. Having undergone the flu vaccine should already be part of the normal routine for caregivers. The mask, according to Perrone, for those who assist patients in conditions of chemo immunosuppression, is “a measure that has been recommended for some time and regardless of the current emergency on the coronavirus”.

Information is an important aspect at this stage, and everyone must get information from official channels and central information bodies.