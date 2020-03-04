new-fiat-500,-the-small-electric-(which-leonardo-dicaprio-likes)

Leonardo DiCaprio appears with her in a video ; Giorgio Armani, Bvlgari and Kartell have signed special versions: everyone wants to “get on board”, somehow, of the New Fiat 500 . The iconic little car of Casa Fiat, in fact, made history today (once again): at 17 on March 4 the Milan Triennale hosted the world preview of its zero version emissions. This is the first ever FCA Group car born full electric .



When mobility is called to be more sustainable, connected and autonomous, with increasingly stringent regulations, Fiat 500 wants to use its popularity to inspire change and become part of the solution, just as Leonardo DiCaprio has been doing for years.

The world star who for more than twenty years has been personally involved in the defense of the Earth, has become endorser of the vision of the new electric city car and in the video poster «All-in »Invites everyone to contribute as the Fiat brand did with 500.



A vision also shared by symbols of made in Italy such as Giorgio Armani, Bvlgari and Kartell which, together with Fiat, have created a strategy where sustainability marries the excellence of know-how, creativity and innovation. This is how the One-offs are born 500 Giorgio Armani, of B. 500 “NEVER TOO MUCH” of Bvlgari and of 500 Kartell : three unique specimens made with more sustainable, natural and recycled materials and the proceeds of which will be donated to one of Leonardo Di Caprio's environmental organizations.

La Nuova 500 has autonomy up to 320 km with WLTP cycle, thanks to the Lithium-Ion batteries that have a capacity of 42 kWh, and is equipped with the fast charger system from 85 kW which allows you to recharge the battery in a very short time . In addition, the launch edition of the new 500 includes the Easy Wallbox, the system of home recharge that allows you to connect to the normal home socket.

The engine has a power of 87 kW which allows the maximum speed of 150 km / h ( self-limited) and an acceleration in 9.0 seconds from 0 – 100 km / h, and 3.1 seconds in the 0 – 50 km / h.

Furthermore, Nuova 500 is the first car of its segment to offer autonomous level 2 driving and bringing all the advantages associated with it in urban mobility.

On the style front, the Nuova 500 collects and reinterprets in a green and modern key a long success story 63 years. In designing it, the Fiat Style Center worked on the cleanliness of the signs and on a coherence of language: the lines are essential, advanced, more sinuous and elegant although compact. The new model has a logo 500 dedicated which, for the first time appears in the center of the front shield, taking the place of the Fiat logo. On the rear the current logo 500 is embellished with a “Light Blue” outline.

La Nuova 500 debuts in the convertible version: the launch edition «la Prima», open air and full optional, can be ordered from March 4 on the website www.fiat.com, at the price (including Easy Wallbox) of 37. 900 EUR.