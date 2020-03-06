new-foundation-2020:-better-glowy-or-liftante?

Those who have carefully followed the latest fashion shows will have noticed on the faces of the models a “scarce” presence of the foundation . If not, indeed, absence. By Ermanno Scervino, for example, Val Garland, Global Make-up Artist for L'Oréal Paris who took care of the fashion show makeup, let it be known that his look nude glow can also be created with a touch of concealer and drops of illuminant mixed with moisturizing cream.

Of course, life is different outside the catwalks, for many women a uniforming base is still indispensable, it really represents a Linus blanket.

However, the #nomakeup trend cosmetics don't want to give up. Indeed, it continues to be his biggest challenge: «This spring the skincare foundations with super light textures will be depopulated. Attention, they do not replace the face cream but enhance and complete its effectiveness “, explains Simone Belli, make-up artist of the divas. Among these, for example, there is the new Teinte Idole Ultra Wear Nude by Lancôme: a light formula, mat effect 24 hours, ideal for those who love the highly coveted «no makeup» effect. So what's going on with foundations? Could we still call them in the future?

THE NEWS 2020

«The latest formulas are enriched with active ingredients that continue the treatment of the skin and take care of it in addition to perfecting it. High protection filters, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid are some of the most popular new ingredients in the new foundation formulas. The bases become fluid, perfect thanks to soft focus and volatile silicones and disappear on the skin with an amazing “second skin” effect »continues Belli.

THE EVOLUTION OF THE GLOW

«The foundations become super glow but never luminescent, satin or pearly; even the highlighters become more performing, often super fluid to mix or mix with foundations. Attention, one does not take the place of the other but they become two inseparable accomplices. The mat foundations evolve into tailored formulas for acne and oily skin with super transparent textures “.

AND IF IT WERE A BB CREAM

«It will be transparent, perfecting, rich in active ingredients such as vitamins, collagen and hyaluronic acid and protection filter 30. This type of products that are the evolution of a simple bb represent the real novelty of 2020 and have no skin limits and season. In my AK Simone Belli make-up line I created a product with these characteristics. It's called Secret Cream and it adapts to all skin types , even to that of men », concludes the make up artist.

