new-giulia-gta-feeds-the-alfa-romeo-myth

The Giulia GTA of 1965 was a coupe signed by Bertone and produced by Autodelta on the shortened floor of the Giulia sedan. For 55 long long years Alfisti and car enthusiasts of the world have awaited his return. For the 110 years of the Biscione, Giulia GTA, acronym for Gran Turismo Allaggerita is once again reality .

The new Alfa Romeo supercar derives from Giulia Quadrifoglio and is equipped with an enhanced version of the 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo engine, from 540 CV . Thanks to the extended adoption of ultralight materials, it benefits from a weight reduction equal to 100 kg compared to Giulia Quadrifoglio.

These solutions allow it to reach a weight / power ratio of 2, 82 kg / CV which makes it best in class.

In this perspective Alcantara was chosen to dress the interiors . Thanks to its lightness, the material helps to contain the overall weight to the benefit of the car's performance. Precisely for this reason, the use of Alcantara on the GTAm version , declination is even more extensive. extreme of the GTA.

Two dry seats, roll bar and 6-point belts, front splitter and rear wing increased in visible carbon : Alfa Romeo GTAm was born for tourism and rally competitions, but remains approved for road use. In the GTA layout, for the same power, Giulia offers four seats , without roll – rear bar; spoilers and splitters optimized for daily use; door panels, seats and windows derived from the Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and its extreme variant Giulia GTAm will be built in a limited series from 500 total units . After early reservations, already open, the sales process will be one-to-one , with a brand ambassador product specialist who will follow each customer from order to delivery.

In addition to other equipment for a true enthusiast, the Alfa Romeo customer experience also includes a specific driving course created by the Alfa Romeo Driving Academy.