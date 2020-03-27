new-huawei-p40,-p40-pro-and-p40-pro-+,-a-trio-of-aces

After endless rumors and unofficial advances, Huawei today launches its three new flagships of the P in Europe 40 Series: P 40, P 40 Pro and P 40 Pro + . If there are many differences between the devices described in the live presentation streaming , the software platform for the three smartphones is unique. Monteranno in fact the AOSP version of the Android operating system 10 available via open source license. And everything will pass through Huawei Mobile Services and the digital store AppGallery .

«Our proprietary app store – said Sthephen Duan, General Manager Huawei CBG Italy – is now the third largest app store in the world.

We are able to offer our consumers a wide range of international and local apps that are constantly updated “. Just think that in the 2019 Huawei AppGallery – available in 170 countries – recorded 1.2 billion downloads in Europe. The general manager also guaranteed the over 26 millions of European users, the certainty that Huawei will continue to invest to make their favorite applications more and more available.

Returning to the three protagonists of the presentation, Huawei's new flagships obviously mount the EMUI operating system 10. 1 . The new Huawei P series 40 takes a further step forward in the field of the photograph with the use of a larger 1/1 sensor. 28 inches and a pixel resolution of 2. 44 microns. This radically increases the supply of light, ensuring better performance even in low light conditions. Solutions all born from the well-known and consolidated collaboration with Leica . The P series 40 supports the Full Pixel Octa PD AutoFocus , which allows a very fast focus in any light condition. While Huawei XD Fusion Engine integrates and processes data from multiple cameras to generate an improvement in image quality. After the mid-March launch of Huawei P 40 Lite , still with 4G LTE connectivity, the Huawei P series 40 mounts the HiSilicon Kirin SoC processor 990 with integrated 5G modem, which supports both Non Stand Alone networks (still hybrid between LTE and 5G) and Stand Alone networks. The latest novelty shared by the three models is the multi window function to work on multiple applications simultaneously. The pop-up sidebar is also very useful. Finally, the voice assistant: by exclaiming “ Hey Celia” it is possible to activate a whole series of functions.

Huawei P 40

In Huawei P 40 the 6.1 inch OLED display is flat and has a resolution of 2340 × 1200 pixels and 431 ppi. At the top left is the pill-shaped hole for the dual front camera from 32 MP, with additional depth sensor and HDR +. Below the screen, there is the sensor for biometric identification by fingerprint. The rear photographic module is rectangular and includes the UltraVision sensor from 50 MP with f / 1.9 aperture, an ultra wide angle lens of 16 MP and an 8 MP telephoto lens with OIS image stabilizer. To close the Dual Sim, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory expandable via nano memory and the 3800 mAh battery. Available for pre-order until April 6 at price of 799, 90 EUR.

Huawei P 40 Pro

Huawei P 40 Pro, as P 40 Pro +, instead has a quad-curve overflow OLED display of 6, 58 inches. The screen has rounded edges on all four sides and super thin bezels that make the visual surface even wider. Even in the two “older brothers” of the family, the fingerprint sensor placed under the screen ensures immediate biometric recognition, faster than the 30%. Even Huawei P 40 Pro is available in the glass finish in three new colors: Ice White, Deep Sea Blue and Black. To these are added the new opaque and reflective finishes in the colors Blush Gold and Silver Frost. The advanced Leica Ultra Vision photographic sector of the P 40 Pro boasts a quadruple room . Specifically: the main one from 50 MP, 23 mm, f / 1.9, OIS, an Ultra Wide Angle Cine Camera 40 MP, 18 mm, f / 1.8 for 4K Time Lapse and Slow Motion up to 7680 fps, periscopic telephoto camera from 12 5x Optical MP, 125 mm, f / 3.4, and a camera Huawei TOF 3D. With P 40 Pro it will be possible to “approach” even the most distant objects thanks to 5x optical zoom, hybrid zoom 10 x and digital zoom 50 x . In addition, P 40 Pro introduces the RYYB filter for the first time on the 5x Optical Telephoto Camera. This filter is capable of maximizing light and improving the quality of zoomed shots. The pillar shaped front chamber conceals an AF chamber from 32 MP and an IR Depth camera. Both support autofocus and the bokeh effect. The sensors are also used for facial recognition and are able to unlock the device even in low light conditions. To close also P 40 Pro has the Dual Sim, the eSim, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory expandable up to 256 GB with a nano memory. The 4200 mAh battery supports SuperCharge charging and fast wireless charging from 40 W. Available for pre-order until April 6 at price of 1049, 90 EUR.

Huawei P 40 Pro +

In addition to the display with rounded edges on all four sides, Huawei P 40 Pro + mounts the advanced photographic sector Leica Ultra Vision with penta camera . Compared to P 40 Pro, Huawei P 40 Pro + boasts a Super Zoom Array 100 x with a new periscopic design , able to reflect the light 5 times, extending the entrance of the light by 178% to support the optical zoom 10 x. The features Ultra Vision Wide Camera and SuperZoom Array work in conjunction with AI to ensure an even more stable photo and video rendering and sharper. The effect of OIS + AIS is tripled. Additionally, the Multi-Spectrum Color Temperature Sensor and AAWB (AI-based) algorithm increase by 45% color accuracy allowing to faithfully reproduce the complexion of the skin and the textures. As in the P version 40 Pro, the Pro + also has a front camera AF from 32 MP and an IR Depth camera. P 40 Pro + boasts a ceramic rear panel nano-tech in two colors: White Ceramic and Black Ceramic. To close also P 40 Pro + has the Dual Sim, the eSim, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memory. Sale price 1399 euro and availability from June 2020.

The new Huawei products

Together with the new P series 40, Huawei has presented several other products to enrich its ecosystem. Huawei Watch GT2e , Huawei Sound X and the latest model of the spring / summer season 2020: the Huawei X Gentle Monster smart sunglasses .

Finally, for the creation of selfies by professionals Huawei has presented the collaboration with Protophoto . It is a bright LED in the shape of a hemisphere to illuminate the face or an object that you want to photograph in particular light conditions.

Huawei against Coronavirus in support of Italy

In closing, the thought of Sthephen Duan for Italy: «We want to guarantee everyone a stay at home, albeit forced, more pleasant and, in order to entertain them and to involve them, we decided to offer 3 months of free access to Huawei Music , the new streaming music platform that we presented today, with 50 millions of songs available. They will be free for the first 3 months to all Huawei users who sign a new subscription. Our closeness goes to all the Italian people and we are proud to have the opportunity to help and support this incredible country that has welcomed us 16 Years ago”. In recent weeks, Huawei has donated clothes and masks for healthcare professionals and hospitals on the front lines in tackling the virus. Furthermore, it has made available its technological solutions to accelerate and support the exchange of information and data between China and Italy .