new-ikea-collection,-summer-is-where-you-want-(even-at-home)

After weeks of forced quarantine and freedom limited, the desire to be outdoors is really stronger than ever, especially now that summer is near. Gardens, terraces, verandas and balconies have become an extension of our home walls and the subject of increasing attention and restyling.

The size doesn't matter, whether you have a garden, a patio, a terrace or a simple balcony, just a few details and the right elements for make the most of every space and transform it into the perfect and welcoming place to detach from the stress of the thousands of daily activities that we are forced to practice at home.

And it is in this direction that the new Ikea summer collection is located , designed to live the home in its broadest sense, not as a limitation of our movement, but as a space that extends outside and allows you to experience every corner available.

Especially for small spaces the password is flexibility. Furniture and light objects and to be moved if necessary, space-saving folding elements, extra seats Like the colorful poufs and cushions that can be combined with colors and patterns that bring joy. But also sofas welcoming and set of outdoor tables and chairs, suitable for larger spaces, to create a convivial and comfortable atmosphere when the days get longer.

For a romantic or festive touch, there are the LED outdoor pendant lights, solar powered , in white or in various pastel and fantasy colors. They look like lanterns, to decorate and at the same time spread the light where it is needed, without cables or electrical outlets.

A balcony to relax, look around but also participate in the life around us, chat with a neighbor and even … Challenge him to ping-pong. The retro style of rackets Solblekt , as well as the whole the collection of towels, deckchairs, umbrellas, cushions, picnic baskets and accessories inspired by the beach , will cheer up the hours spent in the garden, on the terrace or in the courtyard.

In the gallery above the new collection Ikea for this summer. We start from our home.

READ ALSO

Spring inside the home: where to buy plants and flowers online

READ ALSO

Spring comes into the house: it's time for rebirth

READ ALSO

10 tips for a green metropolitan balcony