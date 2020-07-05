World

New summer passions. On Vanity Fair on newsstands

nj July 5, 2020
This service was published in the 27 issue of Vanity Fair , on newsstands until to 14 July. The 50% of the proceeds from the newspaper's sales will go to the social enterprise Music Innovation Hub, to support, in this period of global crisis, the long chain of professionals that makes the miracle possible that we all call music.

Photo by Alberto Zanetti.

Service Gaia Fraschini.

Collaborated Adriana Pinto de Azevedo.

Make-up Alessia Stefano @ Atomo Management.

Hair Alessandro Squarza@Greenappleitaly.com for James Longagnani – Wella.

Manicure Annarel Innocente @ Closeupmilano using Douglas.

Model Fien Kloos @ Women.

