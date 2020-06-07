new-york:-anti-covid-tests-on-protesters-for-the-death-of-george-floyd

Anti-covid swabs were offered in New York and serological tests to all the demonstrators who took part in the protests for the death of George Floyd . The CNBC reports it and it is read in Washington Post.

The death of George Floyd, which occurred at the hands of a white policeman on 25 May , triggered anti-racism demonstrations all over the world, only in the Big Apple 20 thousands of people took to the streets in the last days.

«We have 30 thousands of people protesting all over the state.

.. Many wear the mask, thanking God, but there is no safety distance. Just look at the close encounters with the police. The police are in front of them and they are in front of the police, “Cuomo said in a press conference, as reported by CNBC. “If you've been to one of these protests, go for a test, please. The protesters have a civic duty. Be responsible. Take the test », urged Cuomo.

He also added that everyone must wear masks during the protests and inform the people they come in contact with that they have been exposed to the coronavirus. “If you have been to one of these demonstrations, out of plenty of precaution, I would assume that you are infected and those around you must be informed,” he said.

Cuomo had already raised the alarm in New York for some time that mass protests could threaten the reopening plans causing a spread of the infections.

According to the governor, delayed symptoms of the infection may occur within four or five days. In more serious cases, infected patients could be hospitalized in the next 8 – 12 days. For Cuomo, being vigilant at this time when cases of contagion in New York are decreasing is essential to be able to move forward with the reopening process .

«We are making great progress, but as these numbers go down just as quickly they can go up again. In New York City we have had the highest number of protests and we must be smart. Protesters can be the cause of a new peak and we must be careful “.

Meanwhile, in the US some areas are already in Phase 2, Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier and Western New York.

Phase 2 in the US will allow many workers to return to their offices, the services carried out in real estate to start again, it will be possible to physically return to the shops and resume the activity of some barbershops and hairdressers.

