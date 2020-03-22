new-york-“closed”,-stay-or-return?-«the-heart-breaks-in-two»

There are those who are in the US for work , who for a period of study , who for love , who for life choices made long ago. Everyone has a piece of family still in Italy. If the heart of Italians abroad is always divided into two, today with the coronavirus emergency even more. It is not only concern for the people you love, it is also nostalgia, a sense of helplessness: being far away just when Italy needs everyone.

In New York the Italian community is gigantic , there is talk of almost 100 thousand people. Different stories, for a few weeks joined by a strange feeling , doubt – for those who can afford it – on what is best to do, stay or go back home . Since 12 last March President Trump has blocked flights with Europe – first excluding the United Kingdom, then adding them – making it even more complicated the return.

P for Italian citizens Alitalia guarantees two flights per day until April , but already on 13 March a little panic had started in the Italian community: what if we can't leave anymore? They are difficult decisions, complicated by a thousand variables: the possession or not of a green card, work, private health insurance, in the US fundamental since there is no national health system free.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus Special

“I have been married to an American since 2017 – Lucrezia tells me – I am the only one of my family in the USA, all my relatives are in Italy. Unfortunately, since my legal situation is not yet defined and I am without a travel permit, I cannot leave the United States . Every morning I wake up and write to my mother who updates me saying that they are all well. I am worried but also a little relieved that my family lives in a very small town, even though my father, security guard, is 63 years old and must work again “.

Although Lucrezia has always traveled in her life, this time is different, this concern is new. « I have lived in six countries and on three continents. The idea of ​​being in this cage is unnerving , especially as I am not yet an American citizen and having practically no right of reply with the US government in the event that outbound flights were permanently blocked. I have no idea when I will be able to see my family members “.

Browse gallery

Raffaella has the whole family in Italy and her heart “breaks every minute”, she says. «I have always lived with the fear of receiving bad news since I moved here, and I have been experiencing it very badly these weeks. Seeing the union of my people from simple but poignant images on Italian TV makes me move every day . I wish I could be in my beautiful Italy to fight this war with my whole family “.

READ ALSO

Immunodepressed, who they are and why they take more risks with Covid – 19

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, also close outdoor sports: “A sacrifice that must be made”

«I am Italian, I have lived in New York for three years, I work in marketing. My whole family is in Italy and these days I am wondering what to do – says Caterina – I have never been a nostalgic person, I have traveled the world, but this situation calls into question all our values ​​and beliefs . I follow the social networks of my friends in Italy and I would like to be with them, singing on the balconies and supporting each other. We are a fantastic people that I am rediscovering from afar. I am so proud of my country. I look out of my window on the Upper East Side and continue to see people walking calmly on the street, the bricklayers of the building opposite. The hairdresser opened until yesterday. And I feel alone, misunderstood “.

«I have lived in New York for five years, s or a concert pianist and I work at New York University – says Chantal – After Trump's speech I went into crisis and I had to decide in no time whether to return. In less than 24 hours I bought a plane ticket and went back to my family ». Unlike others, for Chantal, however, the USA is his new home. « We have to understand when, but I will return ». The university is currently closed and Chantal is taking private lessons on Sky and FaceTime, which allows her to still have a salary. “Some entities have been very kind to offer cachet anyway, but many do not, especially in Italy and Europe”.

« My husband, our child and I here – writes Erika – all the rest of our families in Italy. This Country has given us a lot but it is obvious that at this moment we would like to be in Italy. Unfortunately, you can't. When all this is over I will go to my wonderful Sicily which I am so much appreciating and I will hold tight to my heart mom and dad for at least half an hour. I don't know when it will be possible but I will “.