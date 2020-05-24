new-york-times,-the-first-page-with-the-names-of-1000-coronavirus-deaths

«Almost 100 thousand deaths in the US, an incalculable loss “. The New York Times thus headlines the Sunday edition which wants to be a tribute to the US coronavirus victims. The page collects 1000 names and as many stories taken by obituaries from all over the United States. The first page is entirely occupied by the text with a brief introduction: “A thousand people represent only one percent of the total death toll. None of them were just a number “.

« They were not just names on a list. It was us »reads instead in the summary of the page that is collecting dozens of comments and likes on social media where it was posted. It is not a random choice to publish it on the Sunday of the long weekend of Memorial Day , the day on which in the United States of America commemorate the fallen American soldiers of all wars.

Other victims are those occupying this page, the coronavirus war dead. According to the Johns Hopkins University count they are over 96. 000 people died in Covid – 19 in the United States. Despite these high numbers, many governors are easing lockdown measures .

On the first page there are no photos and graphics. Tom Bodkin, creative director of the newspaper, said not to remember one without pictures in 40 years to the newspaper. National editor Marc Lacey explained: «I wanted something that people can look at between 100 years to understand the extent of what we are experiencing “.

There are known names like that of Joe Diffie, 62 years, country music star who died in Nashville, but also ordinary people. There are elderly and young people, those who were in prison and those who lived in nature. There is the first black woman to graduate from Harvard Law School and there are everyday stories told in a few lines in this Coronavirus Spoon River on the front page of New York Times .

