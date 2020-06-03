new-zealand,-the-government-will-give-sanitary-napkins-to-the-students

Sanitary pads and tampons are a necessity, not a luxury. This is convinced by Jacinda Ardern , Prime Minister of New Zealand, who announced that the country's high school students will receive free of charge the necessary health products: the government will pay the bill , in an attempt to stem the widespread poverty of this period.

«We know that almost 95 thousand girls between 9 and 18 years they risk having to stay home during the cycle, because they cannot afford sanitary towels “, said Jacinda Ardern. “By making them available for free, we help these girls to continue studying.” According to staff from schools in the most deprived areas, the girls were forced to use toilet paper, newspapers and rags in an attempt to manage the cycle.

The results of the survey confirm it Youth 19 , which showed that the 12% of the students from 9 to 13 years of menstruation admitted to having difficulty in accessing health products , while about a student on 12 confessed to skip school because he could not afford sanitary pads.

Dignity , a local NGO that already supplies sanitary napkins to some schools, has declared to be “Entranced” by the government's decision. “For female students, the lack of access to health products not only increases feelings of shame and represents a financial burden of gender, but also increases absenteeism », explained Jacinta Gulasekharam, co-founder of Dignity. «It is a fantastic investment by our government. But this is only the beginning . Poverty does not only concern students: many other groups, such as the homeless and those who have lost their income, suffer profoundly from the consequences of lack of access to health products “.

“Not being able to meet your basic needs really affects the way you perceive yourself,” added Caro Atkinson, a school counselor at He Huarahi Tamariki School. “The sense of worth , the sense of self is eroded .”

