newsagents,-distributors,-printers,-publishers:-the-information-chain-does-not-stop

Among the social utility activities that have remained open in this moment of emergency, there are newsagents. Key places for a public service function through the sale newspapers that inform citizens about what is happening. Reference points that survive in the social era as an antidote to fake news and that therefore play an essential service for the population.

In this delicate situation, in which the world has stopped, information continues thanks to a supply chain that works unceasingly: publishers, journalists, printers, distributors and newsagents.

Of the over 25. 000 Italian newsstands, 22. 000 have remained operational. From cities to small towns they are in fact many newsagents who keep their activities open, with all the necessary precautions and often also with the ingenuity that pushes them towards new ways of selling because they are convinced that information is fundamental.

Among the many stories of courage and determination there is that of the Milanese Andrea Carbini , a newspaper enthusiast who pursues the dream of relaunching the sale and reading of the printed paper. This passion led him to invent an innovative form of sale: the Ape Edicola mobile . A few months ago he set up the first vehicle, started recruiting staff and taking his first steps. Once the emergency of the Coronavirus broke out, he did not lose heart, on the contrary, given the opportunity but short of staff, he put himself at the helm: every day he gets up at 5 in the morning, loads the Bee of newspapers and travels around Milan to sell them . Alongside the mobile newsstand, it has a home delivery service for older people. Among the many newspapers, it has also distributed hundreds of copies of the number of Vanity Fair # IoSonoMilano .

But there are many newsagents who have courageously and creatively organized home deliveries and are working to ensure service to citizens. These are just some of the many stories.

There is that of Gaetano Larenza, co-owner of a newsstand in Sannazzaro, who has created an American-style home delivery service: launches the newspaper on the doorstep of the running car. This is to gain time in deliveries, which begin at 6 in the morning, and to avoid any contagion. Along the same line Lorenzo Armerighi who delivers newspapers by scooter in the Bergamo area, and the owner of the tobacco bar in Garenzago, Valerio Alò , who with his bicycle delivers newspapers to customers' homes. Then there are Alessandra and Federica, the newsagents of Garlasco who, in addition to keeping their business open, bring shopping, drugs and newspapers to people in quarantine or who cannot go out. Also Massimiliano Gorrini, who manages a newsstand in Voghera together with his partner Emma Marinella, keeps the opening hours unchanged and adds a home delivery service for those who cannot go out. Then there is the story of Cinzia Renna, newsagent from Pavia who carries on the business opened by her grandfather in 1954. Despite the closed market and the stalls absent, she resists, taking all necessary precautions, for her loyal customers but also for new ones who come to her to buy a newspaper and comment on the news.

The role of distributors who are currently launching many solidarity initiatives is also crucial in the large information supply chain.

There are many local distributors who are organizing home delivery where possible involving the nearby newsstands and in cases where there are no points of sale that can act as a support, organizing dedicated services. Again it is impossible to trace them all, these are just an example of the countless initiatives.

Lo Buono, the local distributor of Bari, is launching the initiative of a “door to door service” for the home delivery of newspapers, periodicals, sachets and publications for children. The newspapers will be delivered to your home every day, by 10: 30. No additional costs will be applied to the end customer and the costs of the service will be totally borne by the distributor. The initiative is in collaboration with newsstands and two telephone numbers have been made available, an email address and WhatsApp to which orders can be sent. An online showcase will also be created: a portal for information and services offered to citizens, who will have the certainty of what is available and available at newsstands.

In the same way Testa Dora is being organized, the distributor of Avellino, Benevento and Potenza who is collecting and filling in a database, the members of the newsstands that are available to do home delivery, database that will be accessible through a dedicated web portal and through which home delivery publications can be ordered. The distributors of Bologna, Alghero and Sassari and Isernia-Campobasso-Cerignola have also activated a home delivery service in collaboration with newsagents.

The distributor of Eboli has activated a service similar to that of Bari, but addressed only to areas not covered by newsstands. Then there is the local distributor of Viareggio, Lucca and Pistoia who activated insurance at his own expense, for one person on each newsstand, to protect and cover any expenses resulting from the Coronavirus infection.

Many solidarity and support activities in support of Condé Nast so, as for all publishers, the role of distributors, newsagents and contact with readers is crucial.

Among others, Giorgio Corno , owner of the distribution agency Dif of Bergamo organized free distribution at his own expense of 1. 000 copies of Vanity Fair to hospitalized patients and health personnel of the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo. Massimo Camponovo, CEO of Liguria Press, offered the display of the #IOCISONO Vanity Fair number in its distribution area free of charge and donated the entire distribution of the issue to the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, Hospital to which Condé Nast will donate the entire proceeds from the newsstand sales of issue . The Martini Dumas distributor of Lucca-Pistoia and Versilia has also decided to donate the entire distribution yoke to the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo.

Also Esselunga in support of the #IOCISONO number of Vanity Fair offered free floor displays entirely dedicated in 87 points of sale, which represent 75% of the chain's sales network.