Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, ILLUMINA, PERKINELMER, PIERIANDX

The Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market report is categorized into the following segments:

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Manufacturers Companies in this market are:

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

BEIJING GENOMICS INSTITUTE

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

ILLUMINA, INC.

INTREXON CORPORATION (Intrexon Bioinformatics GermanyGMBH)

PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA, INC.

PERKINELMER, INC.

PIERIANDX

QIAGEN N.V.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market report is segmented into following categories:

Product Segment

Consumables

Sample Preparation Consumables

DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing and Size Selection

Library Preparation & Target Enrichment

Quality Control

Other Consumables

Platforms

HiSeq

MiSeq

Ion Torrent

SOLiD

Pacbio Rs II and Sequel System

Other Sequencing Platforms

Services

Sequencing Services

RNA Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing

Chip Sequencing

De Novo Sequencing

Methyl Sequencing

Data Management Services

NGS Data Analysis Services

NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches

ment and Cloud Computing SolutionsNGS Storage, Manage

Application Segment

Diagnostics

Biomarkers and Cancer

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Other Applications

Technology Segment

Sequencing Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing Ligation

Pyrosequencing

Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

Other Technologies

End User Segment

Academic and Clinical Research Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Other End User

The global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market growth, different opportunities, constraints, risks, and profitability is also mentioned in this report. A detailed assessment of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market offers a clear overview of the segments and sub-segments of the industry. Moreover, economic factors, differentiable opportunities, revenue shares, technological advancement and threats to the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market are widely coated in this study.

