Science
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, ILLUMINA, PERKINELMER, PIERIANDX
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2020
Here we have represented a professional and systematic study of the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market which is accountable to offer all the necessary insightful details about the specific business to the global readers. The worldwide Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market research report 2020 provides an informative data regarding the several crucial aspects such as Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market growth, recent industry trends, consumption volume, and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market price structures throughout the predicted value from 2020 to 2025.
The given study on the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market report showcases extremely useful business-oriented information for the major industry players so that they can easily understand and grab business-driven procedures, annual revenue share, company profile and meanwhile, analyze their valuable contribution the universal market. Besides this, the report also studies a variety of elements such as import/export details, production, supply-chain state, business standards and much more.
sample copy of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) report at: https://calibreresearch.com/report/global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-1867#request-sample
The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market explains the competitive landscape in detail. Furthermore, the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market also contains brief information related to the essential regions, alongside current development plans as well as policies in terms of manufacturing processes.
The Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market report is categorized into the following segments:
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Manufacturers Companies in this market are:
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
BEIJING GENOMICS INSTITUTE
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
ILLUMINA, INC.
INTREXON CORPORATION (Intrexon Bioinformatics GermanyGMBH)
PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
PERKINELMER, INC.
PIERIANDX
QIAGEN N.V.
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.
The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market report is segmented into following categories:
Product Segment
Consumables
Sample Preparation Consumables
DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing and Size Selection
Library Preparation & Target Enrichment
Quality Control
Other Consumables
Platforms
HiSeq
MiSeq
Ion Torrent
SOLiD
Pacbio Rs II and Sequel System
Other Sequencing Platforms
Services
Sequencing Services
RNA Sequencing
Whole Exome Sequencing
Whole Genome Sequencing
Targeted Sequencing
Chip Sequencing
De Novo Sequencing
Methyl Sequencing
Data Management Services
NGS Data Analysis Services
NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches
ment and Cloud Computing SolutionsNGS Storage, Manage
Application Segment
Diagnostics
Biomarkers and Cancer
Reproductive Health
Personalized Medicine
Agriculture and Animal Research
Other Applications
Technology Segment
Sequencing Synthesis
Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
Sequencing Ligation
Pyrosequencing
Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing
Other Technologies
End User Segment
Academic and Clinical Research Centers
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Hospitals and Clinics
Other End User
The global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market growth, different opportunities, constraints, risks, and profitability is also mentioned in this report. A detailed assessment of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market offers a clear overview of the segments and sub-segments of the industry. Moreover, economic factors, differentiable opportunities, revenue shares, technological advancement and threats to the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market are widely coated in this study.
More Details about Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) report https://calibreresearch.com/report/global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-1867
So, we have concluded that our research report on the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is said to be an elementary and descriptive study in terms of foremost players, current, past and futuristic statistics which serves as a most profitable guide for all the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market contenders across the globe.