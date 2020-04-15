no-more-study-and-no-more-tronisti:-this-is-how-«men-and-women»-change-in-times-of-quarantine

The courage to dare, the need to offer the public an escape in a palimpsest where entertainment has now become only a memory discolored by time. This is the inner movement that pushed Maria De Filippi not only to push for a return of Men and Women , but also to the urgency to adapt it to the new government provisions on containment, transforming it into a completely new program. No more study and no more tronisti; no more suitors and no more red roses.

In this new version, in fact, only Gemma Galgani and Giovanna will be two women who continue to believe in romantic love even a meter away.

Given the impossibility of meeting in person, the two will have a correspondence behind the keyboard committing to find the man of their dreams . They will not know their identity but, through their workstations in front of the computer – in compliance with safety standards – they will respond to emails that tell of confidences and fears, of approaches, feelings and courtship sui generis. After a period of knowledge through writing, they will be allowed to use the webcam and find out who is hiding on the other side of the screen, well aware of the risk that the person imagined may not correspond to the idea that they had made of her and the fact that, behind the words, a lie was hidden. Adding a little pepper to everything, albeit in connection via Skype, will be Tina Cipollari and Gianni Sperti , ready to dispense advice and loving tactics to deal with sentimental messes that could undermine the two protagonists.

Well, Men and Women returns on Monday 20 April at 14. 45 on Canale 5, but with a completely modernized dress : «You will have the opportunity to get to know other people, in addition to those you have already known, through writing. The risks can be substantially two: the man I chat with, I imagine him tall, blond, handsome and with blue eyes, then I go to see him in reality and he is completely different from how I imagined him. The other thing is that I fall in love with what he writes to me and I discover that he is someone who says “look, I have made fun of you”. But there is the flip side, it is possible that the man I imagined behind those words is really as I imagined it, so through writing I found what I want »specifies Maria De Filippi which, after completing the nineteenth edition of Amici and putting the All Stars version on stand-by, uses all its strength in this new version of Men and Women for the joy of an audience increasingly short of escapism.

