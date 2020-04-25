no-mountain-is-too-high

www.instagram.com/federicabrignone

This article was published in the issue 16 – 17 of «Vanity Fair», on newsstands until May 6.

I often wonder if I got here, on my highest mountain, because I dreamed it first. I know for sure that I have not dreamed of the summit, but all the small steps that have brought me here. I didn't grow up wanting to become a champion at any cost. In my childhood dreams there was also a hairdresser shop and a singing career. And there was skiing, but nobody pushed me to turn skiing into my life.

Here, of one thing I'm sure: skiing was my dream, and not someone else's, as happens to many little sportsmen. The fact that it was mine, and that it was a happy dream, made the difference, and so, from dream to dream, I arrived in Sweden, where I won everything: the general World Cup. The first Italian in history, the newspapers wrote. Alberto Tomba, one of my absolute myths, had done this among men. When you compete you do it for many reasons, but in particular for two moments: the one in which you cross the finish line and that of the award ceremony. They are two very different happiness, the first is adrenaline, the second of the heart. I have never had my best prize, because together with my success the coronavirus has arrived, which has canceled everything: the last competition and the podium. They officially informed me that I had won while I was in Sweden, where I was supposed to compete, and we all ran home.

The World Cup (but in my case there are three, the cups) she arrived two weeks later, at my parents' house. I was so down, a little sad and a little angry, that I didn't even go to pick them up immediately, it took me two days to decide to get in the car and take them home: it took three trips, they weigh a lot. Meanwhile, my mother, who was with me, had started to feel ill: coughing, fever. Ninna (we call her this, but her name is Maria Rosa Quario) was also a ski champion: in the 1980s she competed in the World Cup. Perhaps it is because we are sporty, perhaps because of our character, however we are two who neither complain nor are easily frightened. We were not afraid even when, one night, I had to call the ambulance because it was not breathing well, and they took her to the hospital in Aosta. They diagnosed her with Covid – 19, but she is now much better and has returned to her home. The virus touched me closely, but it did not change my view of the world, indeed this forced pause made me want even more to do and to commit myself. I hope it is happening to everyone, that we can channel this energy into something beautiful.

For years I have been using my voice and my name to talk about the sea, I have also launched a project for environmental sustainability called Liquid Trajectories. The objection everyone is asking me is that it is strange that a skier takes care of the sea. But snow is solid state water and then snow – and therefore the possibility of doing what I love – is strictly connected to the well-being of the seas and oceans. I hope, indeed

dream, a new course in which the environmental cause becomes a priority for each of us. Why, co –

this pandemic taught me, we are many, but all united by a thread. AND the world we live in

concerns us all and asks us for respect.



THE RECORD GIRL

Federica Brignone, 29 years. He won the general world cup, the first Italian in the history of skiing.

Among men, Alberto Tomba had done the feat in 1995. Federica lives and trains in the Aosta Valley.

# Dreamers #defendinostrisogni

READ ALSO

We are Italy, the new issue of Vanity Fair in support of Italian companies

READ ALSO

I dream and I am awake