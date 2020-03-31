«No time for Love like now», Michael Stipe returns without R.E.M.

Michael Stipe, in the aftermath of the end of R.E.M., had promised that he would never find himself making music over the years. Art, perhaps. But not music. Eight years later, however, the frontman of the band who was wearing the mask. «Now I'm writing, composing and recording everything myself», he told Repubblica , promising a solo album, eighteen new songs to which the pandemic seems to have added one nineteenth.

On Youtube, in an approximate version that Stipe defined as “demo”, the singer has published No time for Love like now , a slow, reflective piece. A ballad close to Losing My Religion , the text of which, however, seems to have been induced by post-Coronavirus cloister, from the inability to hold onto anything other than oneself, from the thoughts that loneliness has brought with it. “There's no time for dancing / there's no time for undecideds / no time for love like now / Where did this all begin to change / the lockdown memories can't sustain / This glistening, hanging free fall / I turned away from the glorious light / I turned my head and cried / Whatever waiting means in this new place / I am waiting for you », sang Stipe, whose apocalyptic hit of 1987, the It's the end of the World as we know it (and I feel fine) sung with REM, is back on the charts in the days of Covid – 19.

The song, the third solo with Your Capricious Soul and Drive to the Ocean , Stipe said he built it on a backing track he worked on with The National's Aaron Dessner. Then, nothing more.

