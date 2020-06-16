no-to-drug-abortion-in-day-hospital:-the-umbria-case-is-controversial

In Italy, the Umbria case is the subject of discussion, but abortion is at risk worldwide according to WHO data due to the pandemic. During the months of isolation, the gynecologists asked for the extension of the drug abortion to avoid further admissions to the hospital, instead in Umbria you cannot do the drug abortion in day hospital or at home . A 3-day hospitalization will be required according to the decision of the center-right junta.

The decision was justified as the possibility of giving greater support to women, but in reality it seems to limit the choice of women by removing freedom and self-determination and also that of experiencing abortion in a less traumatic way.

Applause from the Pro Vita associations has arrived, the opposite from those that defend women's rights: sending women to hospital for drug abortion is a deterrent the right to termination of pregnancy .

The Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics had asked to promote drug abortion to protect women and avoid congesting healthcare facilities in the months of the pandemic. He had done it in Italy, but the question is from all over the world and will also have effects in the coming months according to the organization World Healthcare.

WHO says that three million women risk their lives for a clandestine abortion in the world according to a anal of the current situation of what will happen in the next year. Many countries are not considering termination of pregnancy as an essential service and this involves the closure of wards to make room for Covid ones, as well as limited hospital admissions. Even in Italy the departments were closed and this was added by the chronic lack of doctors: in 64 % of hospitals the objection exceeds 70% among anesthesiologists and paramedics.

“The consequence of these choices is that illegal abortions will grow,” he told New York Times Natalia Kanem, director of the United Nations reproductive health agency, «other 29 thousand women will die from the reduction of services and from abortions done in an illegal or unsafe way “.

