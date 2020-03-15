“no-winter-lasts-forever”,-brunello-cucinelli-employees-in-china-return-to-work.-the-video-message

«No winter lasts forever and no spring can skip its turn ». The video message sent by the Chinese employees of the boutiques Brunello Cucinelli in China is a vital injection of confidence. Returning to their jobs after going through the darkest period of the last decades, they wanted to make their closeness to the Italian people with a video shot in the brand's stores scattered throughout the territory and reopened after the cyclone coronavirus.

Masks on the face, eyes that smile and a choral invitation not to give up are the ingredients that season this handful of seconds that reaches the heart of the beholder straight.

A testimony of hope, of returning to life as usual , that which today is suspended between despair and fear, and kept within home walls that have become our only battle weapon.

A battle against an invisible, sneaky, fast enemy in which, however, we are not alone. «Let's fight together» is the warning of the authors of the video who come close to Italy with an embrace that has the taste of comfort and the power of the strength of those who managed to overcome those dramatic and difficult days.

“The experience that our brothers have lived in China and the courage with which they faced it are a source of inspiration and great hope for the whole world. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the solidarity and closeness that you transmit to us. Together, we will be able to overcome all this. And we will be able to admire the miracle of Creation with joy and amazement which, once again, will blossom again »writes Brunello Cucinelli, who shared the video message received on your instagram account.

A video that turns into a caress for the soul and a boost of courage . Waiting together to «see a new spring bloom».

