nobel-life

Ideas to face the crisis. For now one, purchase the biography of Maria Skłodowska written by her daughter Eve and just printed by Bur Rizzoli. Maria was born in Warsaw. The mother dies when the child is seven years old, the father Władysław is a scientist and knows the importance of education. Maria studies under her supervision. She makes a pact with her older sister, who moves to Paris to attend the Sorbonne: Maria will work to keep her and, once graduated, her sister will do the same for her.

Finally, twenty years old, he arrives in Paris. She is Polish, and is not doing well. Prejudice is always and everywhere. He lives in an attic in the Latin Quarter. Eat when it can. Bread, chocolate, tea. Sometimes he faints from weakness. He cannot heat the room, at night he wears the two clothes that make up his wardrobe, he uses the only blanket, he is so cold that he even puts a chair on top. In three years he graduated first in mathematics then in physics. She is the best of all, she gets a scholarship of six hundred francs to trace the magnetic properties of metals. The following year he returned the scholarship because it could serve another needy girl. Meanwhile he met Pierre, a renowned scientist. Pierre talks to her about science, she understands, comments, adds, he falls in love with such an overwhelming intelligence. They get married. Maria is the first woman admitted to teaching at the Sorbonne. The two win a Nobel in pairs. He will die young hit by a carriage. She will be alone, raise her daughters, win another Nobel. He could have cried over himself, shouted at the cursed world, claimed rights, instead he took his life in hand and made it a masterpiece. Maria Skłodowska is known by everyone as Marie Curie.