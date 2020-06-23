nole-djokovic:-«i'm-positive-for-coronavirus».-tennis-in-chaos

Tennis world in embarrassment, Nole Djokovic in the storm . The controversy rages, the Serbian in the crosshairs. Number 1 in the world in the ATP ranking, often taken as an example of a champion model in hand, “normal”, self-deprecating, endowed with that lightness that is rare in sport at the highest level; in these hours Nole is forced to move in a slippery terrain, between ethics and civic sense and has already stumbled a couple of times.

His statement – “I took the test and I'm positive for the virus, as well as my wife Jelena while our children are negative” – ​​ comes immediately after the controversy for the event – the Adria Tour in Croatia – promoted by Djokovic himself. The behavior of protagonists and spectators, all cheerfully together, without any social distancing and making fun of anti-Covid health security measures apply to sporting events in this period.

The matches of the tournament – between Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina – were in fact followed by disco nights, without no mask or health guarantee.

In reality, the Adria Tour has dramatically revealed a small outbreak: there are already five confirmed cases of contagion, including those by tennis player Viktor Troicki and his wife. Nole himself – when the tournament was suspended after the first few cases – had refused to undergo the test and had returned home, in Belgrade, Serbia, attracting the ire of those who would have preferred an attitude more in line with the health emergency of the planet.

The damage to the image, for the champion who can smile and make people smile; it is remarkable. Djokovic defended himself by explaining that the Adria Tour was born with the best of intentions – « All that we have done in the last month we have done with sincere intentions and with a pure heart. It all started with a philanthropic idea, to direct all the funds raised towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everyone responded strongly to this “- but this was not enough to relieve him of his responsibilities. Already a few weeks ago – in the midst of a pandemic – Djokovic had made headlines with no-vax statements that had seemed – considering the moment – decidedly inappropriate.

« I am extremely sorry for every single case of infection . I hope this does not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone is well, “said the tennis player with a statement made public by his entourage. Djokovic also announced that he will remain in solitary confinement 14 days and that he will undergo a new test in five days. However, the fool remains.