“normal-people”:-the-trailer-for-the-highly-anticipated-series-based-on-the-novel-by-sally-rooney

Two tracks that run parallel without ever meeting, two scores with the same melody but which can never be superimposed because they are written on different scales. Who read Normal people by Sally Rooney (Einaudi, pp. 248) will surely have found in the characters of Marianne and Connell a part of the charm of Paolo Giordano's “prime numbers”: wondering why two people who seem made for each other do not never manage to take the definitive step to be together is something that tears the reader, but which also leads to a deeper and more intimate reflection: is perhaps in this perennial brushing of the flesh and heart that happiness is found? Readers got an idea and soon the spectators will do it because Normal People , original title of the second novel by the most famous Irish writer of the moment, will soon arrive on TV.

The miniseries, which will debut in the United Kingdom on 26 April on BBC Three and in America on the Hulu platform on 29 , is directed by Leonard Abrahamson, former director of Room , and by Hettie McDonald, while Rooney herself collaborated on the script together with Alice Birch and Mark O'Rowe in the hope that the atmospheres of the twelve episodes were as close as possible to those of the book. The first trailer, in fact, seems very faithful to the emotions aroused by history, together with the changing colors of the Irish sky and the suspended expressions of the two protagonists, animated by a strong and troubled understanding, overshadowed by pride and jealousy together with the awareness that they will always be linked by an invisible thread that will not break either in front of the wedding or in front of the children that one of the two will never have. Daisy Edgar-Jones, already seen in the series, lends a face to Marianne and Connell War of the Worlds , and Paul Mescal, very active in Irish theater.

Judging from the first images, it seems clear that the two have taken a lot of effort and transport to try to recreate the looks between the two. She, rich and wealthy, he, son of the maid of her family, in love but without ever saying it too strong, lonely souls who meet in adolescence and who continue to clash in adulthood despite everyone tries, in their own way, to make a living independently of the other. From high school to Trinity College, from parties with friends to family plays, Marianne and Connell are close yet distant , but they know that when one of them needs, the other will be there waiting for him. Perhaps this is the certainty that allows the two to go on: Sally Rooney has described it so well that it leaves no room for imagination and the hope is that the series will succeed in the same aim without ruining the story.

