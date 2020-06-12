North America Liquid Filtration Market Research By Key Players, Type And Application, Future Growth To 2026

According to Data Bridge Market Research, liquid filtration market is expected to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific with the region holding the largest market share along with witnessing growth with the highest growth rate. The major factors behind this growth of the region are expected to be caused by the large-scale investments and expenditure being incurred on purifying the industrial wastes and reducing the contaminants in the water bodies present throughout the region due to the significant reduction in water sources worldwide.

North America liquid filtration market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The liquid filtration is the process of removal or separation of undesirable chemicals, suspended solids, and biological contaminants from fluids. The liquid filtration is consists of polymer and stainless steel liquid filter housings that available for delivering operator safety and technology used in controlling water, solvents and petrochemicals and chemicals. It is mostly applicable for the sterilization method in laboratories, processing of oils and fats from animal and vegetable source. It also collects dust particles through collection bags. Nowadays the liquid filtration operates through the latest advanced technology such as ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and nanofiltration where it removes particles of 0.001–0.1 µm from fluids. It is mostly applicable in dairy industry, metal industry and others.

Competitive Analysis: North America Liquid Filtration Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Valmet, Eaton, Lydall, Inc., Sefar AG, Sandler AG, GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, American Fabric Filter Co., Autotech Nonwovens Pvt Ltd., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, HL Filter USA. LLC, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., Hollingsworth & Vose, Filtercorp International Limited., Lenntech B.V., The Kraissl Company, Shelco Filters and others.

Recent development

In September 2018, Valmet introduced a new spreader roll service workshop in North America, which is beneficial in handling & installation of bearings and offers longer roll running times. Mostly it is applicable in pulp, paper, board and tissue industries.

Scope of the Liquid Filtration Market

Liquid filtration market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the liquid filtration market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of filter media, the market is segmented as woven, non-woven and mesh. Based on fabric, the market is segmented into polymer, cotton aramid, metal and others. Liquid filtration market has been segmented based on end user into food & beverages, chemical, mining, biopharmaceutical, municipal and others.

Segmentation: North America Liquid Filtration Market

North America liquid filtration market is segmented into three notable segments which are filter media, fabric and end user.

On the basis of filter media, the market is segmented into woven, non-woven and mesh

On the basis of fabric, the market is segmented into polymer, cotton aramid, metal, others

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into food & beverages, chemical, mining, biopharmaceutical, municipal and others.

