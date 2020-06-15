North America Optical Imaging Market 2020: Competitive Landscape By TOPCON CORPORATION, Canon Inc., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH., Optovue, Incorporated, PerkinElmer Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V.

North America optical imaging market is registering a Substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the demand can be due to the increasing prevalence of eye disorders and the continued development in technology.

A detailed study on Global Optical Imaging Market’ formulated by Data Bridge Market Research, puts together a concise analysis of the growth factors impacting the current business scenario across assorted regions. Significant information pertaining to the industry’s size, share, application, and statistics are also summed in the report in order to present an ensemble prediction. In addition, this report undertakes an accurate competitive analysis illustrating the status of market majors in the projection timeline, while including their expansion strategies and portfolio. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Optical Imaging Market are Abbott, Carl Zeiss AG, Leica Microsystems, TOPCON CORPORATION, Canon Inc., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH., Optovue, Incorporated, PerkinElmer Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Raytheon Company., ChemImage Corporation, Aetos Technologies., Michelson Diagnostics Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD,

Market Drivers

Surging incidence of eye disorders is driving the market growth

Continuous technological advancement is helping the market growth

Increasing demand to minimize the use of radiation technologies is flourishing the market growth

Affordable clinical trials is also helping in growth of the market

Market Restraints

Strict policies of government will act as market restraint

Lack of skilled professionals hampers the market growth

Expensive imaging process hinders the market growth

Segmentation: North America Optical Imaging Market

By Product

Imaging Systems Optical Imaging Systems Spectral Imaging Systems

Cameras

Optical Imaging Software

Illumination Systems

Lenses

Other Optical Imaging Products

By Technique

Optical Coherence Tomography

Near-Infrared Spectroscopy

Hyperspectral Imaging

Photoacoustic Tomography

By Therapeutic Area

Ophthalmology

Oncology

Cardiology

Dermatology

Neurology

Others

By Application

Pathological Imaging

Intra-Operative Imaging

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, The Optical Society announces that the researchers have developed a new compact, fiber-based remote sensing imaging spectrometer which is capable of capturing 30,000 sampling points and each containing more than 60 wavelengths. Combined with high spatial resolution, this rich spectral data provides a good insight into the chemical composition of a scene or specimen. Despite having to monitor the spectrometer directly, it receives spectral information. It makes the view of rapidly changing artifacts such as traveling targets and evolving background conditions.

In September 2018, KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America Inc., a pioneer in technology for endoscopy, pathology and convergence of operating rooms, has introduced NIR / ICG Fluorescence Pathology, an IMAGE1 S product. KARL STORZ NIR / ICG Imaging system assists operators in taking critical choices that can reduce the incidence of costly complications by providing U.S. food and drug administration- ICG technology for endoscopy. It is a method of creating a new paradigm for a minimally invasive neurosurgical diagnosis. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share

Competitive Analysis:

North America optical imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of optical imaging market for North America,

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the North America optical imaging market are Abbott, Carl Zeiss AG, Leica Microsystems, TOPCON CORPORATION, Canon Inc., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH., Optovue, Incorporated, PerkinElmer Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Raytheon Company., ChemImage Corporation, Aetos Technologies., Michelson Diagnostics Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD,

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of North America optical imaging market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

