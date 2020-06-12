North America Specialty Gas Market 2019-2026: End Users, Region, Growth Rate And Sales | The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Praxair Technology Inc.

The growth of electronics industry is leading to the high usage of specialty gases which will boost the global specialty gas market. Some specialty gases such as helium, hydrogen and other high purity gases are in more demand than ever before. Growing usage of specialty gases in Photovoltaics for energy and other usage will boost the global specialty gases market. Some specialty gases such as Tetrafluoromethane (CF4), Nitrous Oxide (N20), Nitrogen (N2), Oxygen (O2), Argon (Ar) are used in the c-Si processes.

Specialty gases are high purity gases which has the purity level lesser than or equal to 99.99999%. They are used in the industries like manufacturing, electronics, healthcare, academics, and analytical. Most of the specialty gases have their classifications as the high purity gases, noble gases, carbon gases, halogen gases.

North America specialty gas market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: North America Specialty Gas Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Praxair Technology, Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Messer Group Gmbh, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION.

Business Expansion:

In November, Praxair signed a long term hydrogen supply agreement with Phillips 66 Sweeny Refinery for supplying pure hydrogen to one of the Sweeny Refinery in Texas in early 2021. This would basically increase the hydrogen capacity to more than 1.5 billion cubic feet per day in Praxair’s Gulf Coast

In March, Coregas had partnered with Hyundai for the making of hydrogen-powered cars and bringing them in the market. Coregas supplies compressed hydrogen gas of high purity to their refusing station.

In January, Coregas announced its partnership with Brad Jones Racing as their new gas supplier until 2020. BJR being the only V8 supercar team in the area provides a strategical advantage to Coregas.

In December, Air Products announced that they sign an industrial gas equipment agreement with N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie which will help in the matter of national energy importance for Netherland. Air Products will supply Gasunie three generation plants to produce the nitrogen.

In September, Air Products announced they will sign cooperation and equipment supply agreements with the Beijing Sinoscience Fullcryo Technology Co., Ltd. (Fullcryo) to support the hydrogen infrastructure and support the china’s first hydrogen based fulling station.

In February, Air Products announced they will sign an agreement to purchase of ACP Europe SA (ACP) which is the largest independent carbon dioxide business in continental Europe. The transaction will expand the company’s CO2 capabilities in different areas of Europe.

Segmentation: North America Specialty Gas Market

North America specialty gas market is segmented into three segments such as type, applications and ingredients.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into five notable segments high purity gases, noble gases, carbon gases, halogen gases and others. In October 2018, The Linde Group launched high quality electronic materials SPECTRA EM at SEMICON Taiwan along with this, company will continue the investment of electronics specialty gases, bulk gases production in Taiwan to meet the demands

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into seven notable segments manufacturing, electronics, healthcare, academics, analytical & calibration, refrigeration and others. In May 2018 Showa Denko K.K. announced the supply of Low-carbon Hydrogen that was made from used plastics to hotel’s fuel cell at its KAWASAKI plant which was opened on June 1. This helped the company to covert low-carbon hydrogen into electricity through large fuel cells.

On the basis of ingredients, the market is segmented into twelve notable segments argon, bromine, nitrogen, helium, carbon monoxide, xenon, methane, krypton, oxygen, neon, hydrogen and others. In October, Messer group has announced that they will supply liquid nitrogen to the A. Späni AG in Raron which is specialist in uncut metalworking. Späni has already procures the forming gas, welding argon, oxygen and nitrogen from Messer.



