north-korea:-us-like-them

The first word is smile . I've always wondered what exactly a smile was. Not a definition, but a perimeter, something to recognize it. It recalls a sort of Gaza strip between laughter and seriousness: «It is a film that does not make you laugh, but makes you smile», «It has a beautiful smile», they say, therefore the smile has a time, it has a duration unlike laughter which is a shatter of time. There is, in the smile, a fixity with frozen lips. There is no dynamic in the smile, there is no beginning or end, there is no curve, because no one has ever seen the birth and the extinction of smiling, as if they were dark, unreachable moments.

Those actresses or TV presenters come to mind who speak smiling or smiling talking, perhaps to reassure that nothing happens and nothing we can fear and no one has ever seen in their half-open mouths their half-opening that is born in a mysterious first, like that twilight from which the waiters of failed restaurants advance.

Like the poet's death by water, there is perhaps a death by smile , because where there is no change, discard, intermittence, deviation, there is end of life . Always, when we wear a mask, our hidden face dies. Here, the smile is the death of a face that is a mirror, knowing how to look into it, of the inside that thus disappears. But, there is always a but to save vague thoughts, the masks that kill faces, because they freeze them, are not all the same. I remember the mask of my father's Pantalone that he had kept since Strehler's time, so precise, unique, engraved. It was not the death of my father's face, but his transfiguration into the face of a Jewish merchant living in Rialto, in the Venice of Tiepolo. It was therefore, together with the other masks, a community of transfigured faces. Strange oxymoron: motionless but dancing masks shatter the mutual fixity and free the senseless energies of the “types” they embody.

Like the vaguely gloomy masks of those carnivals, behind which to instill the instinct that should not be seen. There is no smile mask, because, simply, “the smiling” is not an “ideal” type as Weber defined it. “The ideal type represents a conceptual framework which is not historical reality, nor even” real “reality, but nevertheless serves neither more nor less as a scheme in which reality must be subsumed as an example”. The crystallized smile, or rather better, as in Fiorito's shots, the smiles im-mor-ta-la-ti say nothing, offer no patterns, details, allusions to at least fantasize an invention of reality. They are closed mouths that do not speak, kept open only by the twelve muscles involved. The causes of these smiles are, to be precise: the two levator anguli oris which raise the sides of the mouth, the evator labii superioris which raise the upper lip, the orbicularis oculi which act on the eye socket, the risorius which bring the lips back, the zygomaticus major and the zygomaticus minor , which lift the cheekbones.

We are on the steel of vivisection, we are in surgery, in the whirlpool of the levers that we keep hooked in the body factory. There is no reason, but only a how, in this bloody parody of a state of soul, or mood. But, I wonder, a parody is an extreme edge of a strip of truth and I wonder, does the smiling mood really exist? Are we sure that the smile is not in itself, always, a direct mechanics of the jaw muscles and that does not maintain any contact with the feeling? Do you smile ve-ra-men-te? If the answer was negative, if our smiles were heterodecided too , were induced, necessary, unreal as death in life, we should postpone the arrogance, get off the stool of the Christmas poem from which we say those smiling there because they are not free. Perhaps we will have to see our smiles, in them, perhaps cross the pang, cry the frosted teeth, close the mouths or open them wide, give a legitimate pension to our brittle jaws. Alas, sad to discover in the exotic elected to evil of the world the misery of our dictatorships without parades . Say, mam-ma-mi-to that girl smiles as in the after dinner of the historical centers, like the slender salesmen of signatures, like the old friends who hate us from birth and of course, of course, like the billions of self-immortalized smiling to the nameless dictator .

I feel like a blasphemous thought: they smile at someone, who has a name and surname, they are forced by a human being to smile, but we, we, by whom we are forced to smile under sunglasses? To whom, do we free, smile, that is, die in the happy mask, to whom do we open our mouths, to whom do we manifest the nonexistent space between seriousness and laughter? It comes to blaspheme, to think that they, one day, will drop some statue and tear off some poster, they will come to find us and ask themselves, why do they smile if there is nobody who tells them to smile?

The second word is a phrase: “What year is what day is it” . There is that woman, with her cousin blouse never loved and the dark skirt that always goes well and the decent handbag, which crosses the road following a diagonal route, perhaps towards a hospital ward where a bedridden relative awaits her. Behind, there is a wide void, a cement from the sixties and the gray that weighs on all the peripheries of the world. When, this woman crosses the wide street, in what year, on what day, what did I do when she walked? Was I born, I was at university, did I love my first love or the definitive one? There is an air from the factory exit of Mirafiori, while building the Pirellone, here, only if I look at them as workers, technicians, employees, middle managers of the same company I can keep them together, to give them a possible geography. The time I choose is not historical, because there is no history, there is no date, but there is an adamant time , equal to itself in its repetition, the flow gloomy of the shift change, the moment in which one enters the effort and exits the fatigue of the hands. There is no sea, somewhere, other than that sign from the waterfront, there is a railing and a maze of Porto Marghera petrochemical pipes. You go and come back, nobody has a light goal, there is no dancing in anticipation, there is what was yesterday, identical to what is not hidden in tomorrow. The steps are invisible, the movement off, the same fixity as the immortalized smile. It is a journey, here, what is this hypnotic, sleepy, devitalized way like the root of a molar.

If we got off that Christmas stool, if they cut that little finger, that one of them, that “those”, the curtain would leave the scene free and we would see our angry journeys, the furies muffled by the earphones. We could see, in that emptiness from the periphery, the emptiness of the steel kitchens. Where, then, is the difference between our freedom and their non-freedom? Where does it hide, if we smile at nothing and wander between a “hello to later” and a “See you tomorrow”? Sublime destiny is that of freedom, a privilege only of myths that do not become im-mor-ta-la-re.