«not-mothers-and-happy»

« To say that anyone with a womb should have a baby is like saying that anyone with a vocal cords must become an opera singer», the journalist said in the 1970s and activist Gloria Steinem. Half a century has passed since then, yet even today, for a woman, admitting that she does not want children is almost a coming out. “While men do not have to give any justification, women have to explain how, because for centuries they have had no spaces of generativity other than biological”, explained the actress and director Michela Andreozzi , author of the book Don't ask me anymore. #Childfree. The freedom to not want children and not to feel guilty (HarperCollins). “Once upon a time a childless woman was different. He was in a particular condition. He had a problem. Depending on the case, it could be: sterile, spinster or nun . Today a woman can choose that “ no, thank you, I don't want any “. In the eyes of many of the most, a childless woman is still different, a cross between something alien, unknown, indefinable and unreliable. In my life, at least, it went and it goes like this. For years I have not understood if I wanted it, 'I'm a son , because I wanted it or because “all the females want it” or because “at some point you want it” and therefore so it is convenient that you benefit and want it before it is too late. Then the noise ceased outside and inside me and everything became clear. I, a son, had never wanted it. I can say in retrospect that I, the instinct motherly, I have never heard of it. “

The list of famous childless children is long. And many have become childfree “testimonials”. The last in order of time to address the issue was Oprah Winfrey, who said plainly: “I have no children and I don't regret it. Over the years, on my show, I have met many people who are sick. And they feel bad because they had mothers and fathers who did not realize the importance of their task “. The famous presenter had already addressed the topic a few years ago. Explaining to Hollywood Reporter that had preferred to give precedence to the job : 'If I had had children, they would have hated me. Because something in my life should have been affected by my career. And it would have been them ». Oprah is a resonant voice but not the only one. Jennifer Aniston has always defended her right not to be a mother . And in 2016 he wrote an open letter in which denounced social prejudice, “the idea that women are somehow incomplete , fail, or unhappy if they are not married to children … We don't need to get married or be mothers to be complete. It is we who decide our own and lived happily ever after “.

The reply by Kim Cattrall is equally straightforward: «I like children, but not for long periods. I think they are adorable, funny and sweet, but they make me a headache ». While Renée Zellweger, interviewed by Extra, about motherhood said: «I never thought of that thing as if it were fundamental for my life, I don't need a child to be happy “.

Ellen DeGeneres and his wife Portia De Rossi, however, have never felt like having children because they are convinced that the profession of parent is the most difficult in the world: «Unless you believe you have excellent skills , and feel the desire or the vocation to do it, the amount of effort and responsibility it requires is so much … I would never combine mess and ruin children , “explained Ellen. While Portia explained: «The pressure comes around half the 30 and you start thinking: do I really want to do it? I have never felt a “yes” with my heart. Ellen and I are happy like this, and we couldn't be more happy ». Helen Mirren, for her part, was convinced that one day she would become a mother. But it didn't happen, and people who asked why it never “mattered” to her: “ Most of the old boring men asked me. When they did, I sent them to that country “.

Even in Italy there are many stars who claim the freedom to be non-mothers and happy . For example Lucia Ocone last year told Vanity Fair : «Because a woman who in her forties does not Does a family have to be considered a bankrupt? It is a primitive culture that considers the value of a woman only as a wife and mother. I know a lot of peers who, like me, have no husband or children, but feel happy and do the same ». Also Sabrina Ferilli has always waved the childfree flag: « I didn't feel like having children , I tried to adopt one, but I didn't it was luck, in the end things went as they were supposed to and I didn't get sick. Comparisons with the paths of others have never interested me ». Another testimonial convinced of the “non-mothers and happy” is Valeria Golino: « Not having children continues to give you a kind of movement that is your personal, individual, makes you stay in your youth . You only have responsibility for yourself and the people you love “.

