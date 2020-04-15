not-only-football,-federica-pellegrini-also-asks:-but-what-will-the-summer-of-sport-be-like?

The most authoritative voice is that of Federica Pellegrini , but it is not the only one. “I hear only football, and I'm sorry. Because there are other sports too. The prolonged stop is hard for everyone, “said the swimming Olympian who wants to return to training. Like her colleague Gabriele Detti and a large part of the Italian professional sport: from swimming to athletics through fencing and cycling.

Many know that there will be no possibility for them to compete in a summer in which they expected the most important event of the four-year period, the Olympics . But everyone wants to go back to training. “In a thought of general reopening, sport must be considered as a great job that serves the nation,” said the blue, “Health comes first, but if we start to open again, we at least reopen the sport for professionals, it changes a lot for us when we are only on Saturday and Sunday afternoons and when we are for a month and a half “.

Federica Pellegrini needs the reopening of the swimming pools. Instead, he has already managed to get back to running. The blue Eyob Ghebrehiwet Faniel , 27 enne Venetian policeman of Eritrean origin, is the Italian record holder of the marathon and resumed training thanks to the opening to outdoor sports that arrived after Easter from the Veneto region. Sportsmen in other regions cannot do this. «I live just outside Bassano del Grappa, and I have already studied the route: two kilometers in all, therefore within the limits established by Zaia. I will repeat this circuit seven or eight times and with about fifteen kilometers I am in place: it is not like a normal training but fortunately there are no races in sight “.

It is true that for many sports there are no big events in sight. Those of the team, excluding football, have already closed the championships without assigning titles. The ball remains in play because it is the one with the highest economic interests . Many are pressing to end championships and cups in the summer, probably playing often at night and without spectators and with the hope, in Italy, to resume training on May 4 with reserved showers, teams in constant retreat without external contacts and separate meals. Here is money to command, as in Formula One and in world championship , two other specialties that still count on being able to race the grand prizes by reducing in numbers and lengthening the season over time.

Summer is usually also made up of many other sports. There is a usual and essential sports calendar that brings together tennis and cycling , you go to Rome for internationals so in Paris for the Roland Garros, May is the month of the Giro d'Italia, July that of the Tour de France, in the middle there is Wimbledon and then the stages of world athletics, together with those of F1 and MotoGp. Summer 2020 also counted the European Football Championships and the two weeks of the Olympics which for fans are like the holiday weeks of Christmas.

The last two events have been postponed for a year, tennis until Wimbledon has been canceled. And the others? Cycling has reshaped its international calendar. The Tour de France starts on 29 August , two months after the usual, and ends on 20 September, as a consequence the Giro d'Italia will take place after the World Cup scheduled from 20 to 27 September in Aigle-Martigny, Switzerland, and before the Vuelta of Spain. The national championships in the window of 22 – 23 August; the great classics, from Milan-Sanremo to Paris-Roubaix, “will take place within this season, but on dates to be determined”.

All dates point to autumn and the question then is: will it be a summer without sport? No, but it will be a summer without what, in a bad definition, are other sports, minor sports. The only one that can really start again is football from clubs, not from national teams, and it will be, for a summer, real football not made of beach friendly. The rest of the hope is for the engines. There will be no trace of the others, at least under official competitions.

