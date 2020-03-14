not-only-kate-middleton:-when-the-royals-tell-each-other-via-podcast

The last British royal that has undergone the charm of a podcast was Kate Middleton . A few weeks ago, in “Happy Mum, Happy Baby”, the Duchess spoke openly about her motherhood and what it means to be a mother for her who has three children: Prince George, 6 years old, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, one and a half . The future queen – when William ascended the throne as king after her father Carlo – had never expressed herself so freely on the matter. This time, however, he spoke for about half an hour of all the anxieties and difficulties of motherhood, revealing, for example, that to remedy the ailments of pregnancies he resorted several times to the so-called “hypnobirthing” , or rather a self-hypnosis technique: « William was not at my side singing songs nor did I ask him, it was something I wanted for myself and I did it» .

Also because, especially the first pregnancy, it was very difficult for the Duchess: « I was so sick in the morning. I was really in pieces “.

The 38-year-old also spoke for the first time of her first birth and photos on the hospital steps with baby George in her arms: «It was slightly terrifying». And she confided her feelings of guilt when the commitments at court force her to stay away from her children: « George and Charlotte say things like “Mom, how could you not have accompanied us to school this morning?”.

The exceptional interview has caused much discussion in the United Kingdom. But before Kate it was Prince Harry who realized the popularity of podcasts. In 2017 the second son of Carlo and Diana accepted the invitation of the journalist friend Bryony Gordon to participate in the first episode of “Mad World “, Dedicated to mental illness . And on that occasion he revealed that towards the 28 years, pushed by his brother William, he went to therapy to try to overcome the depression caused by the loss of mother Diana , who died when he was just thirteen.

Last summer, then, Eugenie of York was preparing for her debut with a podcast made in collaboration with Anti-Slavery Collective , the charity she founded to fight modern slavery in the world. A battle that has been dear to her since 2012, after a trip to Calcutta , in India, with the her friend Julia Boinville. Due to the Epstein scandal that a few months later involved his father Andrea, forcing him to retire from public life, the princess was forced to postpone . But the project, which has not been abandoned, could start soon. By transforming the Duchess of York into the first British royal who will launch her own podcast .

If the new generations of British royals choose podcasts to tell or carry on their battles, the royal-addicted take advantage of the many international files dedicated to Windsor for take a peek at their secrets . You are spoiled for choice now: Omid Scobie and Emily Andrews, two of the most appreciated royal watchers in Britain, are the minds behind the success of On Heir , a podcast with half-hour episodes that deepen the news of the week. In the United States, the most popular are Royally Obsessed , where New York journalists Kaitlin Menza and Lisa Ryan discuss the latest gossip every Thursday.

Royal secrets , creature of Vanity Fair and first Italian podcast on Windsor , instead dedicates each episode to a particular member of the royal family. And then there is The India Hicks's Podcast , led by the writer and former model India Hicks, goddaughter of Prince Charles as well as 678 th line in succession to the throne : his episodes are often based on the personal stories of the mother of India, Lady Pamela Hicks, first degree cousin of Philip of England and bridesmaid at the wedding of Elizabeth II with Filippo. And his podcast has the approval of the sovereign .

