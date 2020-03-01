not-only-lady-kitty-spencer:-the-royals-who-changed-religion

To say “yes” to 61 enne South African billionaire Michael Lewis , who married her in December 2019 with a ring from 300 thousand pounds, Lady Kitty Spencer , the twenty-nine year old granddaughter of lady Diana, will abandon the Anglican religion and convert to Judaism . The cousin of the future King of England William, who will also be supreme head of the Anglican Church (now grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is), will thus take a completely different path from that of her family.

On the other hand, it is not the first time that a royal has changed faith.

For example Meghan Markle , before the royal wedding with the prince Harry , received the baptism according to the Anglican rite . The Duchess of Sussex, who was a Protestant but attended Catholic schools , was not required to convert in order to marry her prince. But he wanted to do it – he told himself at the time – as a sign of respect for Queen Elizabeth. Very few people attended the ceremony, including Harry, Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess Camilla.

Staying in the United Kingdom, Katherine Worsley, Duchess of Kent, in 1994 abandoned the Anglican religion to join the Catholic Church . Before her, only another English royal had converted to Catholicism: Charles II Stuart, on his deathbed, in 1685. The baptism of the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, celebrated in private, caused quite a stir among the British royal watchers , which led back to her approach to the Catholic Church at 1977, the year in which he had undergone a spontaneous abortion followed by a strong nervous breakdown . Her husband also converted after her. Lord Nicholas Windsor , great-grandson of King George V, embraced the Catholic religion in 2001, thus renouncing any claim of succession to the British throne. The Act of Settlement of 1700 prevents in fact, Catholics – and consorts of Catholics – have access to the crown .

The story of the princess is striking Alice di Battenberg , great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria, mother of Prince Philip and mother-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II . Alice lived every type of experience, from crazy love for her husband Andrea, prince of Greece and Denmark, to exile, from the madhouse to mysticism. In 1939 he founded an order of Orthodox nuns in Greece . And he followed the Greek Orthodox faith for the rest of his life. In 1952, at the coronation of his daughter-in-law, he paraded for Westminster wearing the tunic of his order . In 1967, after the coup d'état in Greece, Philip begged his mother to flee. Since he refused, he sent her to pick up and load onto an airplane by force. The queen had her mother-in-law assigned a room worthy of her rank to Buckingham Palace , from which, dressed as a nun, she went out to wander around the royal palace smoking cigarettes . Alice of Battenberg died at Buckingham Palace on December 5 1969.

Royal conversions naturally don't just happen in the UK. Sofia of Greece , once Greek Orthodox , converted to Catholicism after having married the former king of Spain Juan Carlos in 1962. The princess Alexandra of Hanover , 20 years old, daughter of Prince Ernst August of Hannover and Princess Carolina of Monaco , baptized as Lutheran on 19 September of 1999 in one ceremony in her father's hunting lodge in Auerbach, in 2018 she converted to Catholicism . Her mother Carolina has always been a Catholic and the princess has decided to abandon the Lutheran faith to embrace the maternal faith. Alexandra, on her father's side, descends from Queen Victoria of England. Therefore, before the conversion, she was a distant heir to the British throne (though she remained in line of succession for the Monegasque one). Even the «sad princess» Charlene , after her wedding with the prince Albert II of Monaco , converted to Catholicism .

On leaving Europe the Queen Noor of Jordan , born in America as Lisa Halaby, a graduate of Princeton University, converted to Islam, in 1978, after marrying King Hussein . The two, who met when she worked for Royal Jordanian Airlines, remained united until the death of the sovereign in 1999.

