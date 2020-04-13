The article is published in the issue 15 of «Vanity Fair», on newsstands until 15 April.

The pandemic linked to the spread of Covid – 19 is rediscovering the role of science and technology.

In the first place, such emergencies cannot be answered except by relying on science, its discoveries, its analytical and judgmental skills, with all the limits and errors that any human activity inevitably implies and entails. Similarly, the definition and management of the paths to return to a “normal” life require that science and technology provide us with tools that help us keep under control any new outbreaks of contagion, and limit new dangers and damages to people and society as a whole.

But there is a third important area to reflect on: the role of science and technology in the process of rethinking and reinventing our future. This pandemic is changing our society profoundly and permanently. Nothing will be like before, from our way of working to fun, travel and economic and industrial development. In this transformation which will in all likelihood be truly epochal, what can science and technology offer us? What role can and should they play in a world that will inevitably live on new dynamics and new social and economic paradigms?

It is not easy to make predictions but there are some elements that seem to emerge clearly.

Firstly, the future cannot ignore forward-looking investments in scientific and techno-logical research. They only guarantee the development of that knowledge and that human capital that allow us to face difficult situations such as those that we are facing in recent weeks.

Secondly, we need to rethink the relationship between us, space and territory. On the one hand, the virtualization of workspaces, teleworking, distance learning, smart working allow us to adapt our rhythms, times and movements to new dynamics and new ways of living our professional, entrepreneurial and also educational and training activities. . At the same time, this crisis is making us rediscover the relationship with the territory, from on-site services (think of health services) to self-sufficiency in the production of critical goods and services for the country.

A third important aspect is the need to invest in infrastructure in a forward-looking way. If the country can continue to operate today, it is also thanks to broadband and ultra-broadband, despite the fact that our infrastructure is far from optimal. For example, in many areas of the territory teleworking is difficult due to the lack of ultra-wide band.

The lesson we need to learn and keep in mind is that investments cannot follow current market demand: when demand manifests itself in a sensitive way (like now) there is no time left. Investments must be made in time, looking at the latent demand and the company's development forecast, not in a short-sighted way, observing only the demands of the moment.

Finally, it is vital to increase the attention and investments dedicated to the development of human capital. Education and training are the country's first emergencies. There is no development without investments in schools and universities. It is not enough to rely on goodwill or, worse, on demagogy and propaganda. Adequate skills and professionalism are needed to manage the challenges we face. The lesson we need to learn is that we have to think about the future and not just our immediate interest.

When the future comes, it's late to make up for mistakes made in the past. Let's keep that in mind.

ALFONSO FUGGETTA is Full Professor of Computer Science at the Polytechnic of Milan and CEO and scientific director of Cefriel.