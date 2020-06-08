nuovo-morandi,-the-families-of-the-victims:-if-you-celebrate,-we-won't-be-there

The idea of ​​inaugurating the launch of the new Morandi bridge , with a big party in music the family of the victims , who confirmed that « if the inauguration of the new viaduct will be a spectacle, we will not participate . For us the party will take place when we have the guilty of this massacre in front of all Italians and therefore it will be made real justice for these murders “.

Writes it, Egle Possetti , president of the committee of the relatives of the victims of the Morandi bridge and who in the collapse lost sister, brother-in-law, together with their two children, in a long letter, after a virtual meeting with the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci.

«We asked the mayor not to name our loved ones at the inauguration ceremony . We can't make them a bauble at the party “

PRESS RELEASE 05 JUNE 2020 INAUGURATION OF THE NEW GENOA BRIDGE We are all hearing about the various initiatives… Posted by Relatives Committee Victims Ponte Morandi on Friday, June 5, 2020

Still it is not clear how the new Genoa viaduct will be inaugurated, which is expected to be tested in the second decade of July. One of the construction companies, Webuild (Salini Impregilo), has announced a tribute concert to the city for the 27 July, under the banner of Beethoven . Before the inauguration, a concert, also of classical music, is announced in the square in Genoa with the orchestrals of Carlo Felice. But it is not on the idea of ​​the concert-remembrance that the committee of the relatives of the victims is against it.

The debate was born in front of the theme of a decidedly more “pop” concert organized for the inauguration by Rai , which should go in the early evening in early August , with the participation of different personalities of the show, in addition to the will of the commissioner to have tricolor arrows, always for the inauguration, which would see the carabinieri's weapon when the ribbon was cut play the Italian anthem, with the possibility of walk on the bridge . (idea that Genoese citizens like very much).

The mayor-commissioner has collected the perplexities of the families of the victims and has however let them know that he will mediate: « Family members are right to say what they think , just as every other party is right to have its own thought on how it should be the inauguration of the new bridge, but I am confident that a solution will come that will be good for everyone » .

Bucci is convinced that it is possible to find “ways to remember the victims and to celebrate the end of the works without hurting anyone's sensitivity, we're working on it”.

