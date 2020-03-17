«oblivion-in-da-house»:-the-laughter-of-oblivion-ensured-on-social-media-(at-the-time-of-the-coronavirus)

The coronavirus emergency continues to be high and the need to escape and lighten the load of tension and anguish that grips us every day has never been so necessary. For this purpose the Oblivion do not lose sight of the goal of entertaining and giving an escape to the public despite the suspension of their tour The revised Bible and incorrect , firm precisely because of the new government provisions on containment. Humor, however, has no boundaries and, even if it cannot count on the red armchairs of a full theater, it can always convey its energy through Facebook, Instagram and Youtube thanks to a project, Oblivion in da house , which has the purpose of promoting entertainment and interaction with the spectators.

Show, music, unpublished contents, exclusive events and much more : the Oblivion connect live, each from their own homes, to give their usual and irresistible “idiocy”. The programming that goes from 16 to 23 March starts with I signorini good evening (16 March at 21), then continue with Sing any (17 March at 21 ), Viral subsidiary: Avatar (18 March at 14), The quarantined mime (19 March at 21), Lection Dimentialis (20 March at 14), Without a reason (21 March at 12), Subsidiary 2.0 (21 March at 21) and then finish with Folloni Playground (22 March at 17) and the Signorini good evening ( 22 March at 21).

The Oblivion, or Graziana Borciani, Davide Calabrese, Francesca Folloni, Lorenzo Scuda and Fabio Vagnarelli , do not stop, therefore. On the contrary: they increase the dose, ready as they are to exploit technology in order not to lose the lightness and irreverence that have always distinguished them. Since meeting in Bologna in 2003, the group spends very intense years between musicals and prose until they meet success in 2009 thanks to the video I Promessi Sposi in 10 minutes , micro-musical that, in a short time, gathers millions of views on Youtube. Hence the tours – including Othello, the H is silent and The Human Jukebox -, the TV participation in programs such as Zelig and Talk to me , books, singles, mash ups and that familiarity that leads the public to follow them with the same passion of ten years ago, as if time has never passed for them.

READ ALSO

Oblivion 2.0. The subsidiary