World
Oldies but goldies: Jennifer Aniston
The Coronavirus has declared the stop to the red carpet, party and festival, but the hunger for fashion , glamor and look to dream is not satisfied? No problem. To ensure our daily dose of elegance and style, let's look at the archives of the past and re-search the most sophisticated and chic (and current!) Outfits of the stars. Hollywood, but not only.
Actresses, singers, princesses & Co: yesterday's looks that have passed the test of time unscathed are all in our gallery . One a day. All deserving to enter the legend.
And we explain why.
READ ALSO
How to dress this summer? Inspiration comes from the past
READ ALSO
Audrey Hepburn, chic beyond imaginable
READ ALSO
Brigitte Bardot, 64 small (large) style lessons
Blackberries
World
“Harry married Meghan because he's like his mother.” Word of Diana's ex butler
Clothing
From Catherine the Great to Lady Diana: the most glamorous royals in history
World
Gwyneth Paltrow, Elon Musk and his son's name: «X Æ A – 12 beat Apple »