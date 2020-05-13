World

Oldies but goldies: Jennifer Aniston

nj May 13, 2020
oldies-but-goldies:-jennifer-aniston

The Coronavirus has declared the stop to the red carpet, party and festival, but the hunger for fashion , glamor and look to dream is not satisfied? No problem. To ensure our daily dose of elegance and style, let's look at the archives of the past and re-search the most sophisticated and chic (and current!) Outfits of the stars. Hollywood, but not only.

Actresses, singers, princesses & Co: yesterday's looks that have passed the test of time unscathed are all in our gallery . One a day. All deserving to enter the legend.

And we explain why.

READ ALSO

How to dress this summer? Inspiration comes from the past

READ ALSO

Audrey Hepburn, chic beyond imaginable

READ ALSO

Brigitte Bardot, 64 small (large) style lessons

Blackberries

World

“Harry married Meghan because he's like his mother.” Word of Diana's ex butler

Clothing

From Catherine the Great to Lady Diana: the most glamorous royals in history

World

Gwyneth Paltrow, Elon Musk and his son's name: «X Æ A – 12 beat Apple »

nj

Related Articles

harry's-concern-in-canada,-away-from-the-family
March 25, 2020
1

Harry's concern in Canada, away from the family

May 8, 2020
11

β-Interferon Market by Major Players| Merck, Roche, SP (Brinny) Company, Anke Bio, Sinopharm, Kexing Biopharm, and More…

February 4, 2020
1

Global Recreational Water Riding Car Market 2020 Share and Forecast to 2026: Hydrobikes, Manta5, Redsharkbikes, etc.

Watering and Water Hose Timers Market
March 18, 2020
12

Watering and Water Hose Timers Market Have High Growth But May Foresee Even Higher Value 2020-2025 | Orbit Irrigation Products, NORMA Group, Melnor etc.

Close