olga-fernando:-“when-i-dreamed-of-becoming-an-actress”

«Zoom, Skype or Facetime?». Olga Fernando is used to looking her interlocutor in the eye, whether she is an international star, a head of state or a journalist aware of how reluctant she is to talk about herself and her life . Our first contact dates back to January, but the work commitments, the “missions”, and, of course, the outbreak of the coronavirus emergency have led us to chase each other for three long months until today, when we converse on Whatsapp while the sun is now setting and it is almost time for dinner.

«I always prefer to see each other» explains Olga on the other side of the screen, showing off a black shirt with a soft collar, rectangular-rimmed glasses that slide over her nose and a radiant smile, which hides an initial reluctance to speak. Of interviews, in the forty years of his career he celebrates in 2020, he has released very few, and they were almost all focused on her work as an interpreter: despite being a presence committed to “disappearing” behind the guest whose thoughts and intentions she is called to interpret, Olga Fernando enjoys popularity in its own right.

With the arrival of social networks his figure, well known not only to diplomats, but also to those attending the Film Festivals and to the spectators of successful programs such as Maurizio Costanzo Show , There's Mail for You , Amici and Fiorello's Saturday night shows, buy a side dish so defined as to lead someone to think that the stars are not Jude Law and Chris Martin on duty, but her . «I don't have a life on social media. I hear what my children and their friends tell me. There are colleagues who occasionally send me some memes that run on the Net, but I don't think about it “ explains Fernando, born in Rome to a Tuscan mom and a Sri Lankan dad, at the time Ceylon. He spent his childhood between the capital, where he immediately attended English schools, and London, where he moved at the age of four because of his father's work, staying there until eight. Then the return to Rome, the study, the commitment and the beginning of a path that will lead her to be a proud member of AIIC and to meet personalities who have written the story, from the Dalai Lama to the last four Presidents of the United States, from Nelson Mandela to the last five Presidents of the Republic. With coronavirus his work reinvents itself, looks for new solutions and looks to the future with optimism: «I am an optimist by nature and I want to think that we will have a future different from the present, hoping to have rediscovered the importance of values ​​that we had forgotten and to bring with us the contacts that we have had the opportunity to re-establish. I'm a little romantic in this “says Olga Fernando without losing the smile, which she keeps from the beginning to the end of the interview.

How did you experience the quarantine?

«At home with the family, like everyone else. The positive side is that my two children, who were out, returned just in time to pass the quarantine together: it's something that has brought me back over the years, to the times when they were young. The big one was doing a work placement in Milan, she went down to Rome on the weekend of 21 February and she never came back, while my youngest son he was in London, where he enrolled in the first year of Chemistry. Our lives, like our work, have changed a lot in the last period “.

How has your work changed?

«In the case of simultaneous, each interpreter must have a booth for himself, to respect the distances, while normally in the booth we are two or three for each language. However, we continue to help and indicate when to pass the microphone, perhaps with gestures or writing. Then there are the platforms, which however present their problems, or the interpreters can work at a hub, a structure that offers technical support. In general we are trying to avoid the connection from home with a very precarious and disturbed audio quality: the AIIC, the International Association of Conference Interpreters in Italy to which I belong, is doing many studies and many researches to try to find new solutions. for the future”.

Certainly it would have been strange for her to stop, given that she traveled a lot for work.

“The interpreter's work takes many forms: work for Italian and foreign institutions, for private companies and for the world of entertainment. The trips, in general, are the institutional ones, on behalf of the European Commission, for missions and state travel, for official visits by the President of the Republic, the Council and Foreign Affairs. I've always loved traveling a lot, it's part of my job “.

Did you manage to take some time for yourself in quarantine?

«I have dedicated myself to children and to the kitchen, but I always want to stay informed. I attend many webinars with colleagues because those who do this job must always keep a little curiosity, the desire to learn something. At school I loved studying and being an interpreter allows me to be updated on everything. However, there is no contact with people: even at international or corporate conferences it happened to meet between one session and another to have a coffee, chat. In the corridors, fundamental personal relationships are established which, at times, also help you to overcome differences that for some reason had been in the room. In practical terms, when you are in the booth or in a row you need to see the reaction of the participants, study non-verbal language. For me it is essential “.

Evening comes: what do you do to relax?

“A little bit of everything. I watch tv series and old movies. Lately we have started for the umpteenth time the saga of Harry Potter: with the children we started from reading the books and then, gradually, the films that we have seen and reviewed and that we have on Blu-ray have arrived. I also take this opportunity to feel distant friends, family members. I have cousins ​​who live in Sri Lanka. “

When was the last time?

«Three years ago, together with my family. A beautiful journey, a wonderful country “.

Are you reading any books?

«I'm almost halfway through A God in Ruins by Kate Atkinson, very nice. Then, of course, I read the newspapers, the weeklies, The Economist “.

He would have many experiences to tell: did you ever think of writing a book?

«I have been asked. It's something my kids would like me to do for them, but I don't know if I would, at least not now. I too like doing this job to devote myself to something else. “

Your work has also brought you incredible popularity on social media: does it please you or does it make you feel uncomfortable?

«It is a reflection of my work, since I am also dealing with the world of cinema, music and TV and I meet many artists who need, for various reasons, an interpreter. Actually I don't think much about it: not having a social presence, I don't know if it is good or bad “.

On the Net there was a popular uprising when it did not appear in the last edition of C'e Posta per Te : why was he absent?

«I was on one of my itinerant missions: when we make a commitment we keep it, and it happens that we are not available. It happens: no mystery, that's all. “

Do you remember the first time on TV?

«Simultaneously, only with audio, in the early eighties on Rai, in historical programs such as Italia Sera and Sunday In . My first time on video, to do the consecutive one, was for Canale 5 at Maurizio Costanzo Show : it was June of 1989. “

Who was the accompanying guest?

«I remember it well because it never came: it was stuck on the highway and, at a certain point, they lost track of it and never reached the studio. I, however, had been invited to position myself on stage and to wait: it was a very surreal situation. He was Gene Anthony Ray, the Leroy of They Will Be Famous “.

She has lived in London for 4 years, so I guess it was a great emotion for her to meet Queen Elizabeth. Do you remember the first time?

«The very first time I missed her because she came to Italy on a state trip, but it was the week in which my son was born and I was busy for a moment. The first meeting with her was, then, in 2005, on the occasion of the state trip of Carlo Azeglio Ciampi: since then I have met her many other times . The excitement, of course, was there: who better than the Queen can express the English language in its entirety? It was a great challenge, but also a great satisfaction “.

You are perfectly bilingual: how was it, however, to spend your childhood a little in Rome and a little in London?

«It was a gift to grow with two different cultures, the Italian and the English ones. Three, if I add that of my father, who was from Sri Lanka “.

Did your father speak English at home?

«With my mother in Italian and with me and my brother in English: we grew up speaking two languages ​​and, both I and he, we attended English schools from an early age».

In London he lived in the same neighborhood as Roger Moore and Paul McCartney. Did you meet them often?

“Very often, even if you weren't thinking about it at the time: I was four years old and I stayed up to eight in London. The curious thing is that both of my children studied there: I like the idea of ​​returning, of this circularity “.

What girl was she

«I was very lively, but more responsible than my brother, who is a sports doctor to whom I am very attached. I have never had difficulty making friends, even if at the beginning I certainly didn't want to be an interpreter “.

What did he want to do?

«As a little girl I wanted to be a writer or journalist. At Christmas I asked my father to buy me the dictionary of synonyms, proverbs and rhymes that I still keep now: words have always intrigued me. Then, since I was engaged in choir and school performances, I thought about becoming a theater actress. I applied and was accepted to study theater in Great Britain, English and Drama , but by chance I wanted to meet an Italian boy who brought me to choose not to move: seven years later we got married and this year we will celebrate our 38th wedding anniversary. I enrolled in Foreign Languages ​​and Literatures in La Sapienza, there was a hitch of a bureaucratic nature and, fearing that I would lose the year, I also enrolled in the Higher School of Interpreters and Translators, where I discovered that all the things I loved were there . I then completed both courses and that's why I say that being an interpreter was my non-plan-C “.

Have you ever regretted acting?

“If you think about it, it's something I already do: I use and control my voice and, through expressiveness, I make sure that the speaker is not diluted too much. This is especially true of literature: I had the pleasure of working on the presentations of books by various writers and being in close contact with those who exercise the word as a profession is exceptional “.

Your favorite writers?

«Hanif Kureishi and Ian McEwan, whom I have had the good fortune to meet several times. My shelves are full of books by writers with whom I worked, they are my medals, my little trophies. I keep them together with the most important badges “.

Where do you keep your badges?

«They have their place in the studio, which should be reorganized. One thing I should have quarantined was to put some order in. “

Did you know many characters: who would have liked to meet?

«Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney, who is my idol. I only played it once, but we were on the radio. I have always had a huge admiration for the Beatles since I was a child. I would say, however, that I cannot complain: I had the privilege of meeting extraordinary characters like Nelson Mandela: I was very lucky “.

Never a worry?

«One: when Maurizio Costanzo interviewed J.K. Rowling, who had just come out with the first book of Harry Potter , and I didn't ask her for an autograph or a photo: my children they still reproach me but, on the other hand, it was not known what would happen next. She immediately seemed to me a woman of great intelligence and charisma “.

Who was the autograph, however, who asked for it?

«Generally it is something you prefer not to do because of discretion, in order not to take advantage of the great privilege you are in. The writers, with whom you often work all day, generally make a dedication to the journalist who asks him and then look at me: “and you don't want it?”. The autograph, however, I asked a person who perhaps would not expect: Luciano Pavarotti. There I could not resist. At the time I was following Pavarotti & Friends and I remember that he did it on the menu of his restaurant at the horse club. It took me a while to do it: I didn't ask him the first time I met him. I have the memory of a great man “.

Something we would never say about her?

«I really love the Disney world, I have the whole collection at home. My kids often make fun of me and tell me that I look like the character of Joy in Inside Out : always optimistic, with talking, unbearable . Maybe they are right. My friends from school, jokingly, tell me that I have found the perfect job for me: they pay me to talk “.