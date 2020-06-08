omega-celebrates-world-oceans-day-with-a-documentary-not-to-be-missed

Today, June 8, World Oceans Day is celebrated internationally, or World Oceans Day. An anniversary that this year takes on an even deeper meaning towards their protection: in fact, in the lockdown weeks, in which a large part of the world has paused industrial production, in a short time there has been not only a reduction in the consequent pollution , but also of the environmental impact in relation to the behavior of many animal species, including those that inhabit seas and oceans . A further proof of how much human activities, but especially their slowdown, are significantly important to give a positive turn.

More and more brands and companies are the spokespersons of initiatives for the protection of the oceans, and among these there can only be the Omega watch brand, which has always been deeply linked to the beauty and mystery of the waters more and shallower. Last year, with the adventurer Victor Vescovo, Omega set a new world record for diving , bringing his submarine to well 10. 928 meters below the surface in the famous Mariana Trench: on the explorer's wrist there was a new dive watch signed Omega, the Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep Professional, which has in fact become the deepest diver's watch of all time. Who better than Omega, therefore, can recommend the vision of a feature film to discover of the oceans, to understand the diversity that inhabits them and how each of us can preserve their life and health?

For this World Oceans Day, the brand offers the exclusive vision of Planet Ocean , an award-winning documentary from 2012 which tells the story of marine organisms and their subtle link with human beings . A splendid vision resulting from the work of 10 aerial cameramen and 13 underwater cameramen sent all over the world, and signed by filmmakers Michael Pitiot and Yann Arthus-Bertrand, founder of the GoodPlanet Foundation: the latter also launched two projects with Omega for the restoration and conservation of the Indonesian coast and the its natural and economic heritage, together with the co-production of new eco-compatible documentaries. The Planet Ocean documentary is available HERE. P to celebrate this World Oceans Day in the best way, in beauty and awareness.

