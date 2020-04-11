on-spotify,-two-podcast-series-arrive-with-stories-for-quarantined-children

What better way to entertain the little ones, during these quarantine days, than to involve them in a beautiful story that stimulates the imagination and makes them dream? And what better way to constructively engage the time of the older children by offering them listening to stories “without filters”, told of the voice of their favorite YouTuber? With this aim the two new series of podcasts launched on April 8 on Spotify , the most popular global audio streaming service in the world, and created by the platform Storielibere.fm with the support of Lysoform .

Stories at home aimed at two different age targets and designed to entertain, cheer up and, at the same time, educate children and young people in these days away from school.

“ Once upon a time and there is still ”is the podcast with fairy tales dedicated to 4-8 year olds, narrated by the writer's voice Melissa Panarello , at work to rewrite the great classics for the little ones in a contemporary key and with particular attention to issues of social and environmental sustainability. In fact, there will be stories where the most famous cartoon icons will live in a different environment, which is facing important problems such as the invasion of plastic in the seas or separate collection.

“Without filters ”brings together stories aimed at older children and narrated by the youtuber and presenter Tommaso Cassisa , who will use his own irony and creativity to tell the story of every day life in which all those “normal” kids like him, small but big, and who talk about school, friendship, relationships, relationships with adults are identified . The main messages of the stories include sustainability, inclusiveness, empowerment of children, the richness of diversity, as well as authenticity and self-confidence.

All podcast episodes are included in a music playlist that lives on the Spotify profile of Lysoform and are the result of a project created to offer families a pleasant activity to be able to do together these days, seizing the opportunity for more free time.

Finally, in this special project, music could not be missing: a selected dance playlist will be available to parents in order to involve them and dance with their children during the well-deserved breaks from smartworking or in moments of lightness at home.