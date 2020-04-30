one-of-the-fundamental-physical-constants-is-not-so-constant

The fine structure constant used in physics to calculate the electromagnetic interaction would undergo small variations in the universe. The study on Science Advances

In the world of physics it is used to calculate the electromagnetism between elementary particles that possess an electric charge. It is a fundamental constant , which however now would not seem to be so constant. In fact, as the physicists of the university of New South Wales , in Australia, who have relied on measurements, tell taken from a quasar to about 13 billions of light years away from us, the value of this fundamental constant is not always the same in the Universe, but undergoes small variations. Their study has just been published on Science Advances .

But let's start from the beginning. Electromagnetism, or rather the electromagnetic interaction , is one of the four fundamental forces of nature that hold everything together our Universe, together with gravity, weak nuclear force (also known as weak interaction) and strong nuclear force (or strong interaction). To be able to calculate the electromagnetic interaction between charged elementary particles, physicists use the so-called constant of fine structure , or Sommerfeld constant, which precisely expresses the intensity of the electromagnetic interaction in relation to the elementary charge.

However, an ever-increasing amount of studies suggests the existence of tiny variations in this constant, which although small could have enormous implications for the way we understand everything around us. Just think that the electromagnetic force has a crucial role in binding the electrons to the nuclei inside the atoms (without this therefore all the matter would fly away), is responsible for the visible light and is the main reason why the electricity works the way we know it. But not only: some experts argue that the Universe may have hitherto hid some orientations from us, and a direction on which these variations of electromagnetism can be mapped. “The new study seems to confirm this idea that there may be a directionality in the Universe, which is really very strange “, explains the astrophysicist John Webb , of the University of New South Wales. “The universe may therefore not be isotropic , that is, that its properties are the same, statistically, in all directions “. There could be, speculates the expert, a direction in the Universe where the laws of physics change.

Using the images, information and data from the Very Large Telescope (Vlt) in Chile, the team of researchers was able to study one of the quasars furthest from us, and therefore, to be able to measure the electromagnetic force of the primordial universe, when he was much younger and very different from today. At this point the researchers asked themselves a specific question: the idea of ​​a balance between fundamental physical forces, perfect for allowing the development of life , does it actually apply throughout our Universe ? Analyzing all the data, the researchers observed that actually the electromagnetic force gradually increases in a precise direction, and vice versa steadily decreases in the opposite direction. As if the Universe, I add researchers, could have an equivalent of North and South. “We have found a clue that the value of the fine structure constant is different in some regions of the Universe. Not only as a function of time, but actually also in the direction of the Universe, which is really strange if it were correct … but that's what we found “, comments Webb. Although still more research will be needed to confirm them, the results could imply that the Grand Unification Theory , i.e. the whole of theories created to achieve the unification of the three non-gravitational fundamental forces (electromagnetism, weak and strong nuclear forces) in a single force can also be put aside.

Furthermore, as we had told you, a research published last year had suggested the hypothetical existence of a fifth fundamental physical force , to be taken into consideration. “The current standard model of cosmology it is based on an isotropic universe, which is the same, statistically, in all directions “, concludes Webb. “That same standard model is built on the gravity theory of Einstein , which in turn explicitly assumes the constancy of the laws of nature. If these fundamental constants prove to be only good approximations, the doors will open to some really exciting new ideas for the world of physics “.