World
«One World: Together At Home», the stars gather around the heroes of the Coronavirus
Browse gallery
Great success for the concert-event organized by Lady Gaga to thank those who fight on the front line against the pandemic: from Jennifer Lopez to the Rolling Stones, from Chris Martin to Beyoncé. For Italy applause for Zucchero and Andrea Bocelli, but above all for the doctors Maria Luisa Azzolini and Silvia Castelletti (with still the marks of the masks on the face)
A marathon of over eight hours, for huddle around those who fight in the front line against the coronavirus . «One World: Togheter At Home» , the concert-event organized by Lady Gaga, bewitched in front of the screens millions of spectators: it was like a global hug , on the false line of the legendary Live Aid of the 1985. This time, however, separate: yes, because this terrible pandemic forces much of the world to maintain the so-called “social distance”.
So here you are Miss Germanotta, isolated in the his quarantine Californian , has set up the largest solidarity project in the history of music, albeit remotely . Dozens of musicians (but not only) have performed in rotation from their home, in video connection. Some even played together , like the highly anticipated Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts are indeed appeared in series on monitors.
The public is inflamed. That in the long night he had a binge of music with prestigious artists: by Jennifer Lopez to Chris Martin, from Lizzo to Billie Eilish, from Elton John to Stevie Wonder , then again Paul McCartney, John Legend, Sam Smith, Keith Urban , Ellie Goulding and many others. In addition to the contributions of stars like Matthew McConaughey , David Beckham , Michelle Obama and Idris Elba , who tested positive for Covid but defeated him.
For Italy, very applauded Sugar and Andrea Bocelli : the tenor performed together with Lady Gaga , Celin Dion and the pianist Lang Lang on the notes of « The Prayer ». But the standing ovation was for two true protagonists of this war on the virus: the cardiologist Silvia Castelletti of the Auxologico of Milan and the doctor Maria Luisa Azzolini , who works in the intensive care unit at San Raffaele: «We will return to smiling together “, they said.
With still the marks of the masks on the face who tell about their efforts. That's why « One World: Togheter At Home », to them and to all the others «Heroes» of the coronavirus, sang a symbolic but enormous « thank you . “
READ ALSO
Coronavirus, in the “far west” of tampons
READ ALSO
Forty days of quarantine