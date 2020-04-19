«one-world:-together-at-home»,-the-stars-gather-around-the-heroes-of-the-coronavirus

A marathon of over eight hours, for huddle around those who fight in the front line against the coronavirus . «One World: Togheter At Home» , the concert-event organized by Lady Gaga, bewitched in front of the screens millions of spectators: it was like a global hug , on the false line of the legendary Live Aid of the 1985. This time, however, separate: yes, because this terrible pandemic forces much of the world to maintain the so-called “social distance”.

So here you are Miss Germanotta, isolated in the his quarantine Californian , has set up the largest solidarity project in the history of music, albeit remotely . Dozens of musicians (but not only) have performed in rotation from their home, in video connection. Some even played together , like the highly anticipated Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts are indeed appeared in series on monitors.

The public is inflamed. That in the long night he had a binge of music with prestigious artists: by Jennifer Lopez to Chris Martin, from Lizzo to Billie Eilish, from Elton John to Stevie Wonder , then again Paul McCartney, John Legend, Sam Smith, Keith Urban , Ellie Goulding and many others. In addition to the contributions of stars like Matthew McConaughey , David Beckham , Michelle Obama and Idris Elba , who tested positive for Covid but defeated him.

For Italy, very applauded Sugar and Andrea Bocelli : the tenor performed together with Lady Gaga , Celin Dion and the pianist Lang Lang on the notes of « The Prayer ». But the standing ovation was for two true protagonists of this war on the virus: the cardiologist Silvia Castelletti of the Auxologico of Milan and the doctor Maria Luisa Azzolini , who works in the intensive care unit at San Raffaele: «We will return to smiling together “, they said.

With still the marks of the masks on the face who tell about their efforts. That's why « One World: Togheter At Home », to them and to all the others «Heroes» of the coronavirus, sang a symbolic but enormous « thank you . “

